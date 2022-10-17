Centre sends 7th letter to Haryana to review IPS cadre strength

In the past six months, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written seven letters to the Haryana government seeking a proposal aimed at reviewing the IPS officers’ cadre strength and composition.

The Indian Express has learnt the central government wrote the first letter to Haryana government on February 9 this year seeking a proposal for review of cadre’s strength while the latest letter has been sent on September 16. On its part, the senior officers of Haryana government are examining the matter while insisting “delay be not caused”. The last review of the Haryana IPS cadre was notified by the central government on February 2, 2017. As per rule 4 (2) of IPS (cadre) Rules 1954, as amended in 1995, review of the strength and composition of IPS cadres is required to be held ordinarily at an interval of five years. Hence, the review of strength and composition of Haryana cadre of IPS is due in the current year (2022). An official privy to the technicalities of the matter says: “If the strength of cadre increases then it further leads to increase in the number of ex-cadre posts too as the ex-cadre posts are created in proportion to the cadre posts. Ex-cadre posts are temporary posts of the same rank as cadre posts and created by the state government which open doors for promotions of more IPS officers.”

In the recent communications, MHA Joint Secretary R K Singh has asked a top officer of Haryana government to look into the matter personally and direct the authorities concerned to expedite the proposal.

The MHA Joint Secretary on September 16 wrote: “…this ministry (MHA) had requested government of Haryana vide letter dated 09.02.2022 and reminded vide letters dated 07.03.2020 and 08.04. 2022 to forward the proposal for review of the strength and composition of Haryana cadre of IPS duly completed in all respects in the prescribed proforma to this ministry at an early date. In this connection, attention is also invited to this ministry’s DO (demi official letter) dated 09.05.2022, 28.06.2022 and 05.08.2022. The response from the government of Haryana is still awaited.”

The central government is asking the Haryana government for a proposal for review of IPS cadre strength at a time when the questions are being raised over the promotions of some IPS officers, especially from IGP to ADGP who were promoted during the past few years. The critics in the department have been alleging the promotions were done despite the “non-availability of vacancies”. However, the senior government officers have been insisting that no rule was violated in promotions of IPS officers and the same were done with prior approval of the Chief Minister and the Home Minister, adding that the state can create ex-cadre posts to fill the shortfall.