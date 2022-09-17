scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Centre releases grant of Rs 33 cr for water projects

Mitra added the existing sewerage network will also be strengthened with new sewer lines and replacement of outlived ones. The tertiary treated water distribution network will be laid to maintain parks industries for washing.

The tertiary treated water distribution network will be laid to maintain parks industries for washing.

THE MINISTRY of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) released grant of Rs 33 crore as the first installment towards projects costing Rs 170 crore under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme to the the UT Municipal Corporation Friday.

MC Commissioner and AMRUT Mission Director Anindita Mitra said that the projects will include laying of tertiary treated water lines the pending areas at an estimated cost of Rs 89 crore, along with providing 24×7 water supply in 13 villages in convergence with the city project at an estimated cost of Rs 60 crore and strengthening of existing sewerage system in UT at an estimated cost of Rs 21 crore.

She said that the MC would prepare detailed project reports of these works and will call the tenders shortly. She said that the residents of 13 villages — Khuda Lahora, Khuda Jassu, Raipur Khurd, Raipur Kalan, Kishangarh, Khuda Alisher, Sarangpur, Daria, Dhansa, Behalana, Mauli and Makhanmajra — will get 24×7 canal water supply, after implementation of the project.

More from Chandigarh

Mitra added the existing sewerage network will also be strengthened with new sewer lines and replacement of outlived ones. The tertiary treated water distribution network will be laid to maintain parks industries for washing.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...
Jogi movie review: Bollywood melodrama of Diljit Dosanjh’s film und...Premium
Jogi movie review: Bollywood melodrama of Diljit Dosanjh’s film und...
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit DosanjhPremium
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit Dosanjh
Vedanta-Foxconn shift: Frustration, anger in Maharashtra village as promi...Premium
Vedanta-Foxconn shift: Frustration, anger in Maharashtra village as promi...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-09-2022 at 03:08:37 am
Next Story

Vedanta-Foxconn project shift | Oppsition: Letter to Vedanta shows Centre’s dominance over CM

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 16: Latest News
Advertisement