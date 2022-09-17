Centre releases grant of Rs 33 cr for water projects

THE MINISTRY of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) released grant of Rs 33 crore as the first installment towards projects costing Rs 170 crore under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme to the the UT Municipal Corporation Friday.

MC Commissioner and AMRUT Mission Director Anindita Mitra said that the projects will include laying of tertiary treated water lines the pending areas at an estimated cost of Rs 89 crore, along with providing 24×7 water supply in 13 villages in convergence with the city project at an estimated cost of Rs 60 crore and strengthening of existing sewerage system in UT at an estimated cost of Rs 21 crore.

She said that the MC would prepare detailed project reports of these works and will call the tenders shortly. She said that the residents of 13 villages — Khuda Lahora, Khuda Jassu, Raipur Khurd, Raipur Kalan, Kishangarh, Khuda Alisher, Sarangpur, Daria, Dhansa, Behalana, Mauli and Makhanmajra — will get 24×7 canal water supply, after implementation of the project.

Mitra added the existing sewerage network will also be strengthened with new sewer lines and replacement of outlived ones. The tertiary treated water distribution network will be laid to maintain parks industries for washing.