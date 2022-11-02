Centre pulls plug on Rs 214 crore Chandigarh smart power project

After spending a whopping Rs 28 crore on installation of smart meters, the Union government has now decided not to go ahead with its Smart Grid Project in parts of Chandigarh city where the project had been implemented during its pilot run.

The reason — the Centre’s unwillingness to shell out Rs 241 crore for full-time implementation of the project at a time when the power sector of Chandigarh was being privatised.

As part of its pilot project, the UT administration had installed as many as 24,149 smart meters in some sectors and villages of the city. The places where these 24,149 smart meters were installed included Industrial Area Phase I and II, sectors 29,31,47,48, Ramdarbar, Village faidan, Hallo Majra, Behlana, Raipur Kalan, Makhanmajra, and Daria.

A few months ago, the Centre had approved funds to the tune of Rs 241 crore to Chandigarh for full-time implementation of the smart power system in the rest of the city. However, later, they changed their mind and in response to a file sent by the UT administration, stated that the project was now being scrapped.

Sources said that a review meeting was held on Tuesday, during which it was conveyed by the Union government that the power sector was being privatised, and hence there was no requirement for the government to spend funds to carry out the project in parts of the city where the pilot project had not been implemented.

UT Chief Engineer CB Ojha confirmed to The Indian Express, “Yes, the Centre has turned down the project stating that as power was being privatised in Chandigarh, the private firm should be allowed to take over and carry out the necessary infrastructure related work. Everything will be need to be revamped. So, there is no point for the government to be spending Rs 241 crore.”

To have control and command on the smart grid project, the UT had set up a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Centre at Sector 18. On the basis of the pilot project, the Centre was set up to know the power consumption in Chandigarh. The power control room was also to receive immediate alerts in case of tripping in main lines. For residents, it was said that these smart meters were to allow start of prepaid services and instead of paying bi-monthly bills , the consumers would be able to pay in advance for power that they were expected to consume.

Under the project, the UT administration had also decided to replace all the electricity meters in the city by 2022-23 fiscal. The project was allotted to the government-owned Regional Electricity Corporation in 2018 and was to be completed by June 2020. However, due to Covid it was delayed.

Monthly billing to become easier?

The UT administration had stated that the smart power grid project, once implemented, was going to be beneficial for both the power department as well as consumers. However, UT’s power department had stated that conversion of meter reading from bi-monthly to monthly would have led to various problems, as there was an acute shortage of staff. They had also pointed out that in order to produce monthly bills, teh software would need heavy modifications.

Power privatisation firm already selected

The Chandigarh Electricity Department has already handed over work of privatising the power sector to one Eminent Electricity Distribution Limited, a private entity. The firm was finalized after it quoted Rs 871 crore against Rs 175 crore reserve price for the project.Eminent Electricity Distribution Limited is a Kolkata-based company.