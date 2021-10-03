Centre has got positive support from Punjab, Haryana, UP and Delhi over stubble burning: Bhupender Yadav

Union Environment Minister, Bhupender Yadav, on Sunday said that the Centre has got positive support from the governments of Punjab, Haryana, UP and Delhi on the issue of stubble burning, while expressing satisfaction on the role of neighbouring states to the National Capital in handling the issue.

Yadav, who also handles the ministries of labour and employment, forest and climate change, was in the town in connection to a few official engagements.

Talking to journalists in Chandigarh, Yadav said apart from various reasons — like industries and construction activities — stubble burning was also a major contributor responsible for spiking pollution levels in Delhi and surrounding areas. While referring to the steps taken by the government to check the problem, Yadav said the government has issued seven advisories and more than 52 directions in this regard since July 29. While talking about the economic viability of stubble burning, the minister said that the state-run NTPC had even floated a tender to buy crop residue for use as fuel for its power plants.