Centre okays moong procurement, a shot in the arm for Punjab

TWO days after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Union home minister Amit Shah and sought MSP on moong dal, the Centre on Saturday agreed to implement Price Support Scheme (PSS) for procurement of moong crop in Punjab for Rabi season 2021-22.

The Centre, in a letter to the state government, has conveyed its approval to implement PSS for procurement of 4585 MT of summer moong in Punjab for Rabi season 2021-22 as per PSS guidelines, 2018.

The letter further mentioned that the date of procurement will be decided by the state government and the procurement period will remain 90 days from that date.

The Centre’s communiqué stated that the nodal agency should verify the availability of scientific storage space according to PSS guidelines before commencement of procurement. “The state government will provide a revolving fund equivalent to at least 15% of procurement cost of sanctioned quantity and ensure that the payment is made directly into the bank accounts of the farmers within three days of procurement,” the letter reads.

Mann had already announced that the state government would provide MSP on moong for farmers.

Summer moong is a crop of 65 days with an expected yield of about 5 quintals per acre. The MSP of unpolished moong is Rs 7275 per quintal but generally market prices are higher than the aforesaid price. However, India imports a substantial quantity of moong every year for domestic consumption. In case the state farmers are incentivised this way, the production of moong can be enhanced manifold in Punjab.

The Punjab government had already requested the Centre to purchase the entire quantity of moong crop to make our country self-reliant in pulses having high protein content. Punjab has seen an enhanced area under moong crop after Mann’s announcement.