Centre of Excellence for Basmati to be set up in Punjab as LT Foods gives its consent: CM Mann in Netherlands

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann poses for a group photograph with officials during his visit to the World Horti Center at Netherlands, in Amsterdam on Monday. (@BhagwantMann X/ANI Photo)

The Punjab government said on Wednesday that a Centre of Excellence for Basmati rice would be set up in the state, with LT Foods in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, giving its consent to establish the centre along with a pilot for assured procurement and low-pesticide cultivation.

The consent came during Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit to the LT Foods facility. Mann, who is on a visit to the Netherlands as part of the Punjab government’s investment promotion outreach, explored best practices in agriculture and industry to benefit Punjab’s farmers.

“There is a need for sustainable farming, including reducing pesticide usage to meet international standards and to promote Basmati in the international market. LT Foods gave consent to establish a Centre of Excellence for Basmati in Punjab, along with a pilot for assured procurement and low-pesticide cultivation,” Mann was quoted as saying in a Punjab government communique issued here.