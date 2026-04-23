Centre of Excellence for Basmati to be set up in Punjab as LT Foods gives its consent: CM Mann in Netherlands

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The Punjab government said on Wednesday that a Centre of Excellence for Basmati rice would be set up in the state, with LT Foods in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, giving its consent to establish the centre along with a pilot for assured procurement and low-pesticide cultivation.
The consent came during Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit to the LT Foods facility. Mann, who is on a visit to the Netherlands as part of the Punjab government’s investment promotion outreach, explored best practices in agriculture and industry to benefit Punjab’s farmers.
“There is a need for sustainable farming, including reducing pesticide usage to meet international standards and to promote Basmati in the international market. LT Foods gave consent to establish a Centre of Excellence for Basmati in Punjab, along with a pilot for assured procurement and low-pesticide cultivation,” Mann was quoted as saying in a Punjab government communique issued here.
The chief minister also called for partnerships between Punjab Agricultural University and leading Dutch institutions such as Wageningen University & Research, particularly in applied research, innovation and knowledge exchange.
Mann said, “For the sake of the nation, the farmers of Punjab have overexploited its only available natural resources, like fertile land and water, due to which the need of the hour is to bring the farmers out of the rut of the wheat-paddy circle. For this purpose, a major push is needed to promote crop diversification in the state, and the Netherlands can help the state a lot in this noble cause.”
Highlighting economic challenges in farming, the chief minister said, “With the squeezed margins of profit, agriculture is no longer a profitable proposition, due to which farmers are facing a lot of problems for their basic subsistence. The production potential of the available technology of the crops had already been nearly exploited and has now almost reached a plateau in growth.”
Mann also visited Floriculture Auction Market at Aalsmeer, the world’s largest flower and plant marketplace, where he observed the Dutch auction system and its highly integrated ecosystem of production, logistics and global distribution.
The chief minister emphasised Punjab’s intent to adopt similar models to strengthen agri-value chains and enhance farmers’ incomes.
During a detailed meeting with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Nature, Government of the Netherlands, led by senior officials, including the Director-General for Agriculture, the chief minister highlighted the strong India-Netherlands partnership in agriculture.
Mann sought cooperation in water-efficient farming and crop diversification, enhancing productivity through technology and precision agriculture, and promoting sustainable and regenerative farming practices. “Punjab is keen to adopt advanced agricultural systems of the Netherlands, including the use of automation, AI, drones, and data-driven crop management, as well as innovations in greenhouse farming,” the chief minister said.
Underscoring the role of technology-driven cultivation, Mann said greenhouse farming offers efficiency in water and energy use, but is best suited for high-value crops.
During his meeting with the leadership of VNO-NCW (Confederation of Netherlands Industry and Employers), Mann stressed the need to build a structured partnership to facilitate sustained engagement between Dutch companies and Punjab.
The chief minister said the evolving India-EU Free Trade Agreement is expected to create new opportunities for trade and investment, “Both Punjab and the Netherlands can mutually benefit in sectors such as IT/ITeS, dairy, food processing and agri-value chains, including potato production,” he added.
Inviting Dutch companies to participate in upcoming agri-tech and industrial platforms, including engagements with CII, Mann said, “Punjab offers a conducive ecosystem for investment.”
He also highlighted the state’s progressive policy framework, including the Industrial & Business Development Policy 2026 and the FastTrack Punjab Portal, which ensures time-bound and transparent approvals.
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