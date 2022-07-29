Centre mum on extension to 3 Haryana IAS officers, colleagues plan farewell

With no word from the Centre over extension in service to three senior IAS officers, the Haryana IAS Officers Association has initiated preparations for a farewell.

The Haryana government had sought a two-year extension in the service of three IAS officers — P K Das, Devender Singh and Rajeev Arora — while anticipating an acute shortage of IAS officers in the state with as many as 23 IAS officers retiring in the next two years.

With no word from the Centre over their extension till Thursday evening, the IAS Officers Association issued a communication to the association members pointing out that Devender Singh and Rajeev Arora will be “superannuating” on July 31 apart from two other IAS officers (R S Verma and Amarjit Singh Mann).

In the communication, association secretary Amit Kumar Agrawal, who is also Additional Principal Secretary to the CM, mentioned: “Owing to a scheduled cabinet meeting, Haryana Enterprises Promotion Board meeting and subsequent press conference by Hon’ble CM after 5 pm on 29.07.2022 in main committee room, Haryana Civil Secretariat, Chandigarh, the get-together of the association on this occasion will be held sometime next week in consultation with superannuated

officers.”

The get-together of Amit Jha and Ajay Malik, who superannuated on June 30 and May 31 respectively, will also be held along with these four officers. A 1987 batch officer, Amit Jha had earlier requested the association to bid him farewell along with other officers. A 1986 batch IAS officer, P K Das is scheduled to retire on August 31 in case the Centre doesn’t give nod for their extension in service.

On July 12 and 13, the state government had written two communications to the Centre urging for a two-year extension in the service of P K Das, Devender Singh and Rajeev Arora. However, the proposal had caused heartburn among those officers who were eyeing the important assignments being held by these three officers. They said the extension in service to some will affect promotion avenues of others. A section of the bureaucracy started pointing out the need for adopting a uniform policy to give extension to all 23 IAS officers if there was a serious shortage of IAS officers in the state. Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers too started pointing out delays in their promotions. It is learnt that the file for promotion of 2002 batch HCS officers is already under process.

Critics of the extension to a few IAS officers said the extension to some officers from a particular state will prompt other states too to raise similar demands. An officer said as many as 26 IAS officers of different cadres and batches across the country are retiring this month.

An officer said: “There is no such rule for extension to the IAS officers except Chief Secretary in case of the states. Extension can be considered only in case the officer concerned is a member of any inquiry committee and engaged in very important tasks like budget. There is no such case in Haryana’s proposal for extension to three IAS officers.”

The officers also point out that only a re-employment preferably for three months can be given to the officers of All India Civil services. In support of their argument, they mention the case of retired IPS officer K Selvaraj. In January 2021, the state government had issued an order stating “the Governor of Haryana is pleased to grant extension in service to Shri K Selvaraj, IPS (Hy:1985), Director General Prisons, for a period of three months beyond his superannuation, i.e. 31.01. 2021, in relaxation of Rule 16(1) AIS (DCRB), Rules 1958 in public interest”. However, the next day, the government had issued a revised order mentioning re-employment of three months to the officer in place of extension in service.

On its part, the state government has urged the central government to consider two-year extension in service to PK Das, Devender Singh and Rajeev Arora by giving relaxation in Rule 16 of All India Services Act, 1958.

The state government also said the retirement of several IAS officers in next two years will lead to a shortage of IAS officers at the Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary rank and the functioning of the state government will be hit.

Meanwhile, suspense over the retirement of Devender Singh and Rajeev Arora is not completely over. An official said: “Friday is the last working day this month. However, the government will wait for a central government communication over extension in service till July 31 before taking a call on the retirement of Devender Singh and Rajeev Arora.” A 1987 batch IAS officer, Devender Singh has charge of departments like town and country planning and urban estates. Rajeev Arora, a 1987 batch IAS officer, is looking after the home and health departments.