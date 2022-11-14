Centre hails healthcare facilities in Punjab

The Government of India has hailed the Punjab government for taking several path breaking initiatives to provide quality healthcare facilities to people, a government statement said Sunday. The GOI regularly monitors the progress of NHM in the states through different mechanisms. The most important mechanism is Common Review Mission (CRM) undertaken every year. Under CRM, a team comprising of Government officials, Public Health Experts, Representative of Development Partners and Civil Society Organizations undertake the field visit in different states.

The focus of CRM is to assess the implementation of the programmes from citizen prospective. The 15th Common Review Mission Team comprising of 16 members under the leadership of Dr A Raghu, Deputy Director General, AYUSH, MoHFW, GoI visited the State from November 4-11 during which it visited the districts of Ferozepur and Ropar.

Expressing complete satisfaction over the initiatives being taken by the state government, the team lauded the state by asserting that institutional delivery in the state is quite good and diet was being provided to pregnant women in all facilities and most of the women received JSY payments via DBT.

Similarly family planning commodities were available in most of the facilities. Family participatory care was being practiced. Breast feeding corners have been established, RBSK screenings are being conducted and government aided schools and children are provided services free of cost.