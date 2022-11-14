scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Centre hails healthcare facilities in Punjab

The team lauded the state by asserting that institutional delivery in the state is quite good and diet was being provided to pregnant women in all facilities and most of the women received JSY payments via DBT.

Punjab healthcare facilities, Punjab health, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairsSimilarly family planning commodities were available in most of the facilities. Family participatory care was being practiced. Breast feeding corners have been established, RBSK screenings are being conducted and government aided schools and children are provided services free of cost.

The Government of India has hailed the Punjab government for taking several path breaking initiatives to provide quality healthcare facilities to people, a government statement said Sunday. The GOI regularly monitors the progress of NHM in the states through different mechanisms. The most important mechanism is Common Review Mission (CRM) undertaken every year. Under CRM, a team comprising of Government officials, Public Health Experts, Representative of Development Partners and Civil Society Organizations undertake the field visit in different states.

The focus of CRM is to assess the implementation of the programmes from citizen prospective. The 15th Common Review Mission Team comprising of 16 members under the leadership of Dr A Raghu, Deputy Director General, AYUSH, MoHFW, GoI visited the State from November 4-11 during which it visited the districts of Ferozepur and Ropar.

Expressing complete satisfaction over the initiatives being taken by the state government, the team lauded the state by asserting that institutional delivery in the state is quite good and diet was being provided to pregnant women in all facilities and most of the women received JSY payments via DBT.

More from Chandigarh

Similarly family planning commodities were available in most of the facilities. Family participatory care was being practiced. Breast feeding corners have been established, RBSK screenings are being conducted and government aided schools and children are provided services free of cost.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
EWS quota verdict: The new reservation is a radical break from the pastPremium
EWS quota verdict: The new reservation is a radical break from the past
A rough ride: Few answers to Bengaluru’s pothole troublePremium
A rough ride: Few answers to Bengaluru’s pothole trouble
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia tradePremium
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia trade
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurersPremium
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurers

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-11-2022 at 04:33:33 am
Next Story

FPIs back in the ring, invest Rs 19K crore in November

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 13: Latest News
Advertisement