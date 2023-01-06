After Centre’s guideline, Punjab PWD begins to identify bridges that do not have crash guards

After the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) recently asked all the states to ensure crash barriers on all the existing bridges, sources in the Punjab Public Works Department (PWD) Friday said officials are identifying existing bridges that do not have crash barriers and soon, action will be taken to ensure compliance with the Centre’s guidelines.

An official of the PWD on condition of anonymity said, “We received these directions only a couple of days back and are identifying bridges that do not have crash barriers and will install them soon. All the new bridges have crash barriers, especially those that are on the highways.”

As per the new directions, crash barriers are to be provided on all new bridges with or without footpaths. As per the two-laning manual, wherever the existing bridges are to be retained with or without widening, crash barriers in the inside and pedestrian railings on the outer side of the footpath shall be provided.

It has been specified in the 4/6 laning manual that the railings of the existing bridges should be replaced by crash barriers as per the guidelines.

The Centre’s direction added, “It is seen that in case of existing bridges retained without widening, existing railing is usually not replaced by a crash barrier. The provision of a crash barrier is essentially required for safety of vehicular traffic but there are apprehensions about structural suitability of replacing railings of existing bridges by crash barriers.”

It was also said that in case of the existing bridges, retained without widening, existing railings may be replaced by crash barriers except in situations where the deck slab is incapable of taking the additional load of the Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) crash barriers, including the impact load due to collision of vehicles, in which case, the metallic crash barriers with double W-Beams shall be provided.

The guideline added, “Before deciding whether RCC crash barriers can be provided on an existing bridge in replacement of railings, a detailed study shall be done which should invariably include history of the structure, its performance in the past, its design and structural adequacy to take additional loads due to proposed modification, availability of the space to accommodate proposed changes and expected improvement in performance in terms of safety.”

“The quality of concrete in the deck slabs shall be ascertained as non-destructive as a part of the study. The type design for the crash barriers may be adopted as per the recommended designs. Also, the directions mentioned about the methodology for replacement of existing railings and kerbs with crash barriers, depth of the deck slab, reinforcement of crash barriers on its traffic face etc should be adhered to,” the directions added. The ministry also asked to get feedback from the stakeholders as and when such replacement work is undertaken on an existing bridge.

Apart from this, the ministry said, “Bus terminals and bus stops should be designed by the states as per the universal design issued by the ministry favourable to all people regardless of their age, size, ability or disability.” The transport facilities and adjunct infrastructure available to the public should be designed in a way that it is accessible by everyone, the ministry said. It added,

“The focus must be on wheelchair users, people with limited walking or movement abilities, people with visual impairment or low vision, people with hearing impairment, elderly and infirm persons, pregnant ladies, children and so on.”