Centre ‘grants’ Chadha Z security after Punjab withdraws Z-plus cover

“He was left with 21 security personnel. After his removal as deputy leader in the RS, most of the remaining personnel were also withdrawn. He is now left with five, as he continues to be an RS MP from Punjab and this level of security is mandatory,” the source added.

The Punjab government has withdrawn the Z-plus category security of MP Raghav Chadha, days after AAP removed him as party’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. The Centre, meanwhile, directed Delhi Police to provide him Z category, it has been learnt.

Sources within the AAP said Chadha’s security was withdrawn two days after he was removed as RS deputy leader and replaced him with Ashok Mittal.

It is learnt that earlier Chadha had 41 security personnel as part of his Z-plus cover. During the 2024 Lok Sabha, he had a falling out with the party. The rift widened in July 2025 during the Punjab Cricket Association elections, when he backed a candidate who later supported a BJP-backed nominee in the BCCI elections. “It was then that nearly 50% of his security personnel were recalled by the Punjab Police,” a source, privy to the developments, said.