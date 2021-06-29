Centre gives nod for extension of Delhi-Panipat Rapid Rail Transit System till Karnal

Manohar Lal Khattar said "discussions were held with Hardeep Singh Puri regarding the construction of Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) up to the Delhi-Gurugram-Rajasthan border". (file photo)

The Union government has accorded in-principle approval for the extension of Delhi-Panipat Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) from Panipat to Karnal.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday met Union minister of state (independent charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri. Later, he interacted with media persons in New Delhi, during which he confirmed the nod from the Centre for the project’s extension. Khattar said that the feasibility of this project will be seen by October this year.

“Discussions were held with Hardeep Singh Puri regarding the construction of Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) up to the Delhi-Gurugram-Rajasthan border. The Centre will hold talks with the Delhi government to speed up the project”, Khattar said.

Khattar also met Union minister of chemicals and fertilizers, DV Sadananda Gowda, and said, “Extensive discussions were held regarding utilisation of the land provided to Hindustan Insecticides Limited and Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited in Gurugram. The objections raised by Haryana to ban mining in the National Capital Region has also been accepted by the Centre in-principle.”

Responding to a question regarding the construction of a separate Vidhan Sabha building for Haryana, Khattar said, “The present Vidhan Sabha building is small, as per requirement and a proposal has been made to the Centre for a separate building for the Haryana Vidhan Sabha”.

On another question regarding Vishal Jude, an Indian national arrested in Australia, the Chief Minister said that he has spoken to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. “The Ministry of External Affairs is constantly trying at its level to resolve this matter at the earliest”, Khattar said.