Centre gift to Punjab: Rs 395 crore subsidy on farm machines

CM Capt Amarinder Singh, who handed over certificates of subsidies to a few farmers on Wednesday, said all machines will be given at a 50 per cent subsidised rates to the farmers. CM Capt Amarinder Singh, who handed over certificates of subsidies to a few farmers on Wednesday, said all machines will be given at a 50 per cent subsidised rates to the farmers.

In order to stop farmers from stubble burning, Rs 395 crore subsidy has been sanctioned for Punjab by the Centre this financial year unlike previous years when it ranged from Rs 10-50 crores. CM Capt Amarinder Singh, who handed over certificates of subsidies to a few farmers on Wednesday, said all machines will be given at a 50 per cent subsidised rates to the farmers.

Earlier, subsidies ranged from 15-30 per cent depending on the machines. At the same time, the Centre’s share on the subsidy was only 60 per cent.

Paramjeet Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, Ludhiana, said this entire Rs 395 crore has been sanctioned by the Centre. “Due to limited funds in previous years, the state was able to give subsidy on not more than 1,000 machines. Now, we will be able to give subsidy on minimum 8,000 machines, if farmer purchased individually, while 4,000 machines in groups. The motive is to plough the stubble in the fields and do direct sowing,” he said.

One Inderpal Singh, who got subsidy worth Rs 70,000 for purchasing hydraulic reversible mould board plough worth Rs 1.4 lakh, said, “As we had no support, we were not even encouraged not to burn stubble.” The machines were put on display in Guru Nanak Stadium during the Independence Day function.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App