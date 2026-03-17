Centre extends Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur’s tenure by 1 year

Kanwardeep Kaur had joined the Chandigarh Police as SSP on March 9, 2023, on inter-cadre deputation for a period of three years. (Express Photo)

The Central Government has extended the tenure of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandigarh Kanwardeep Kaur, a 2013-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Punjab cadre, for another year.

According to an order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on March 16, the committee approved the proposal of the MHA for the extension of Kaur’s inter-cadre deputation tenure from the Punjab cadre to the AGMUT cadre (Chandigarh segment) for a period of one year beyond March 8.

Kanwardeep Kaur had joined the Chandigarh Police as SSP on March 9, 2023, on inter-cadre deputation for a period of three years. With the latest approval, she will continue to serve as SSP Chandigarh for an additional year.