Centre evasive on flights between India and Canada from Punjab: AAP MP Sanjeev Arora

AAP Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora, on Tuesday stated that the Union Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, had been “evasive” when asked about flights between India and Canada from airports in Punjab.

Arora, on the query regarding increasing flights between India and Canada from Amritsar and Mohali airports, said that Scindia had given a “dissatisfactory” reply.

The AAP MP said that he had asked the minister if Amritsar and Chandigarh are left out in the recent pact signed between India and Canada to increase the number of flights, and if so, the reasons for it. Arora said he was “dissatisfied” with the reply given by the minister, adding that the minister in fact was “evasive” on the question.

Arora said that there was a need to introduce more flights between Punjab and Canada as the maximum number of Indians settled in Canada were Punjabis. “The minister kept on giving details of other countries, which have direct flights from Amritsar and Mohali, and avoided answering about the open skies agreement signed between India and Canada,” Arora said.

Meanwhile, activists said that not including Amritsar and Mohali in the open sky policy when most people in Canada are from Punjab is fallacious. Despite high traffic from Punjab, especially Amritsar, the city is being left out from the recent pact between India and Canada in which Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata were added as new destinations of direct flights from Canada. President of Dilbir Foundation Gunbir Singh said, “It is important to understand that Amritsar attracts 35-40 million pilgrims annually and Punjab accounts for nearly 30 per cent international traffic at Delhi, all of whom pay obeisance to the Golden Temple. How long will we continue to inconvenience the travelers, making them lug their baggage for hours to an utterly congested airport of the capital? It is time to do the needful.”

Earlier, Amritsar Vikas Manch (AVM), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), had expressed concern over CM Bhagwant Mann’s directive to the state civil aviation department to approach the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation to start direct international flights from Mohali International Airport to destinations, including Canada, the US and the UK.

“This advisory seems to be a hidden conspiracy to scuttle the recent move in Canada to start Amritsar-Toronto and Amritsar-Vancouver direct flights,” the AVM had said, alleging that the government was ignoring the development of Amritsar airport.

Advertisement

According to AVM, Canadian citizen Mohit Dhanju had filed a petition in the Canadian Parliament to commence Amritsar-Canada direct flights and the petition had gained more than 20,000 responses. Canadian MPs Rubi Sahota and Brad Vis had favoured beginning Amritsar-Toronto and Amritsar-Vancouver direct flights, AVM said.

Recently Canadian transport minister Omar Alghabra had tweeted that Canada was willing to start direct flights to Amritsar but it needs approval from the Indian government.

With inputs from ENS, Ludhiana