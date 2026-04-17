Centre eases wheat procurement rules for Punjab, Chandigarh amid crop loss

The Centre has relaxed the limit of lustre loss in wheat to 70% in Punjab and Chandigarh with immediate effect to help save farmers from distress sales.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readChandigarhApr 17, 2026 03:31 PM IST
The government has relaxed the limit of lustre loss in wheat to 70 per cent in the entire state and the Union Territory with immediate effect,(File photo)The government has relaxed the limit of lustre loss in wheat to 70 per cent in the entire state and the Union Territory with immediate effect,(File photo)
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The Centre has relaxed the uniform specifications of wheat for central pool procurement in Punjab and Chandigarh (UT) during the ongoing Rabi Marketing Season 2026-27. The move will help save farmers from distress sales after untimely rainfall damaged the crop across the state.

The government has relaxed the limit of lustre loss in wheat to 70 per cent in the entire state and the Union Territory with immediate effect, following a request from the Punjab government. The limit of shrivelled and broken grains has been relaxed to 15 per cent against the existing limit of 6 per cent. Both damaged and slightly damaged grains together shall not exceed 6 per cent.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Department of Food and Public Distribution (Storage and Research Division), in a letter dated April 17, informed the authorities in Punjab and Chandigarh about the decision.

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) also recommended the relaxation. A team of FCI officials was in the state just two days ago to assess the ground situation following widespread damage due to unseasonal rains.

The letter, signed by Joint Commissioner (S&R) Vishwajeet Haldar, stated that the crop was affected in all districts of Punjab and Chandigarh (UT).

The letter makes it clear that wheat procured under these relaxed norms will have to be stacked and accounted for separately. Any deterioration in the quality of such stock during storage will be the sole responsibility of the state government and the Chandigarh administration. These stocks will be liquidated on an overriding priority basis.

The Centre has also put the entire financial and operational burden of this relaxation on the state government. “Any financial or operational implications due to this relaxation will be the responsibility of the State Government,” the letter said.

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The communication was sent to the Additional Secretary, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Punjab, and the Secretary, Department of Food and Supplies, Chandigarh. Copies have also been marked to the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of FCI and other senior officers.

Procurement under the relaxed norms will start soon, said the officials. The farmers had earlier given a rail roko call to protest against the delayed relaxation. However, it was deferred on Friday.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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