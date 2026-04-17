Centre eases wheat procurement rules for Punjab, Chandigarh amid crop loss

The government has relaxed the limit of lustre loss in wheat to 70 per cent in the entire state and the Union Territory with immediate effect,(File photo)

The Centre has relaxed the uniform specifications of wheat for central pool procurement in Punjab and Chandigarh (UT) during the ongoing Rabi Marketing Season 2026-27. The move will help save farmers from distress sales after untimely rainfall damaged the crop across the state.

The government has relaxed the limit of lustre loss in wheat to 70 per cent in the entire state and the Union Territory with immediate effect, following a request from the Punjab government. The limit of shrivelled and broken grains has been relaxed to 15 per cent against the existing limit of 6 per cent. Both damaged and slightly damaged grains together shall not exceed 6 per cent.