Centre dodgy over legal guarantee of MSP for crops, says AAP MP Sanjeev Arora

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora, on Tuesday trained his gun at the Centre for its failure to take any decision so far on providing legal guarantees or sanctity to the MSP (Minimum Support Price) regime.

Arora, in a statement released on Tuesday, said that it seems as if the Union government was trying to keep this matter pending for reasons best known to itself.

Arora said that in reply to a question posed by him in the Parliament, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar, had informed that the government had constituted a committee on July 12, 2022, to promote natural farming, to change crop pattern keeping in mind the changing needs of the country, and to make MSP more effective and transparent.

The meetings of the committee are held on a regular basis to deliberate on the subject matter assigned to it.

In his question, Arora had asked about the time frame for submission of report/ recommendations of the recently constituted committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP), natural farming and crop diversification; and whether government is taking any measures towards providing legal guarantee/sanctity to the MSP regime.

Arora, in his Tuesday statement, said that the answer provided by the minister on the floor of the House was not satisfactory. “It seems as if the Centre is adopting delaying tactics and trying to linger on the issue, even when it was a hard fact that there was a dire need to take some concrete measures towards providing legal guarantee/sanctity to the MSP regime in the larger interest of the farmers”, he asserted.

Arora had also asked the measures taken by government to increase farmers’ income, specifically to double them. In reply, Tomar replied, “The government has adopted/implemented several developmental programs, schemes, reforms and policies for achieving higher incomes for the farmers.”