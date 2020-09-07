Centre deputes team to review Covid situation in Chandigarh

As many as 36,232 tests have been conducted till September 6. (Representational)

The Centre on Sunday deputed a team to review the situation in Chandigarh as there has been a surge in COVID cases and fatalities. Even on Sunday, as many as 261 cases were reported, taking the total count to 5,763.

The Central teams have been deputed for a period of 10 days to Punjab and Chandigarh to assist the state and UT health departments in reviewing public health measures for COVID-19.

For Chandigarh, Dr (Prof) P V N Laxmi, community medicine, PGIMER Chandigarh, and Dr Sahil Goel. Deputy Director, NCDC, have been deputed while for Punjab, Dr (Prof) J S Thakur, Community Medicine, PGIMER, Chandigarh, and Dr Akshay Kumar, Deputy Director, NCDC, have been deputed.

The team members will visit districts reporting high number of cases (including containment zones and health facilities therein) to review containment and surveillance, infection prevention and control practices, testing and status of health facilities for COVID-19.

The teams will submit a daily report of activities undertaken to respective district collectors/ magistrates with a copy marked to the Joint Secretary (Public Health), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, by email.

“Before concluding their visit, the teams will meet Secretary (Health) of respective State/UT to de-brief and submit a report of their observations and suggestions with a copy to MOHFW and bring to the notice of State/ UT Health Department and MoHFW any issue of urgent importance,” a communication stated.

Chandigarh has been witnessing a surge in COVID cases and fatalities. Till July 30, the total number of COVID deaths reported in Chandigarh were 14 while till August 30, the death count stood at 52. As many as 38 people died in August due to COVID, including a nine-year-old and 20-year-old as well. Till September 6, a total of 71 deaths have taken place.

Chandigarh’s per million COVID cases have crossed the national average. In Chandigarh, 4,888 people per million have reported positive while nationally India has 3,121.9 reported per million.

The data says that in the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by 5.4 per cent on average every day in the last one week. The tests in Chandigarh have increased only a bit and 29,930 tests per million have been done.

As many as 36,232 tests have been conducted till September 6.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.