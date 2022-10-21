Centre deputes Punjab anti-drug STF chief as ADGP of ITBP

The Centre Thursday appointed IPS officer Harpreet Singh Sidhu as ADGP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) on deputation basis. This comes more than five and a half years after 1992-batch officer was handpicked by then Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to head the anti-drug Special Task Force and brought to state prematurely from his Central deputation with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) where he was commanding units engaged in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh.

Incidentally, Sidhu had done a three-month commando course in ITBP in 1997.

Sidhu, who during his current stint in Punjab initiated a number of measures to combat drug menace, including setting up of Out-patient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) which focused on alternate medicine, the buddy programme involving students of educational institutions and drug abuse prevention officer (DAPO) programme involving official and citizen volunteer, had made himself available for central deputation in November 2021.

In his latest initiative, Sidhu who was holding additional charge of ADGP Prisons, has been the brain behind arranging the conjugal visits of the family members of jail inmates as reformatory initiative of the prisons department.

A post -graduate in law from London School of Economics; Masters of Philosophy from Cambridge University and War Studies graduate from Kings College London, Sidhu joined the anti-drug STF in Punjab in March 2017, soon after formation of Congress government, after premature repatriation from central deputation, which otherwise was to end in June 2018.

In the run up to the polls, Amarinder, who went on to become the CM, had vowed to crack down on drugs and combat the menace in four weeks.

Despite his anti-drug initiatives, Sidhu had a tumultuous stint during Amarinder led government. He was removed as STF chief in September 2018 and posted as special principal secretary to the CM amid reports of friction between him and then DGP Suresh Arora. Sidhu was again posted back as STF chief in July 2019.

Sidhu was on study leave (ex-India) and returned from the United States in June last year. He was posted back as STF head in July last year, relieving 1994-batch IPS officer B Chandra Sekhar from the additional charge assigned to him. ADGP Sekhar was given the charge on December 12, 2020, during the tenure of study/earned leave of Sidhu, during which he underwent a fellowship with Humphrey on drugs.

As per the official orders by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Sidhu has been appointed against existing vacancy on deputation basis for a period of four years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever event takes place earlier.