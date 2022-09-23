Centre denies Punjab minister Aman Arora nod for European trip

Days after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann courted controversy after the Opposition alleged he was “deplaned” at Frankfurt airport in Germany for being in an inebriated state, the Central Government Friday denied the state’s Minister Aman Arora a political clearance for a trip to Europe.

Sources in the government told The Indian Express that Arora was denied political clearance to take part in a knowledge exchange trip tour on green hydrogen to Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany from September 24 to October 2. Meanwhile, members from other states who had applied for the programme were granted permission.

“The minister will not be going,” said a functionary of the government adding that he was scheduled to fly on Saturday. “But there has been a last-minute denial of permission.”

Aman Arora was the only politician in the list of about 20 persons from across the country.

Sources said that the Chief Minister had given permission to Arora and the file was then sent to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). “The file was forwarded to MEA. But we have learnt today that he has been denied permission. We do not have any confrontation with Germany. Why should we be denied permission?” asked a senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

He added that the communication sent by the Centre to Punjab did not mention any reason for the denial of permission.

“This is now becoming a confrontation between Centre and Punjab just because AAP is ruling the state and is not cowed down by BJP,” he said.

The state is already in confrontation with Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit over the issue of holding a special Assembly session to table a confidence motion against BJP’s alleged Operation Lotus. The AAP has been alleging that the BJP was trying to poach on AAP MLAs.