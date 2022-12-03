Centre data says Punjab mop-up down 10%; state claims 12.3% jump

The GST collection figures have pitted Punjab and Centre at the opposite ends with Union government stating that mop up by Punjab has decreased by 10 per cent in November this year compared to last year, while state government released data claiming an increase of 12.32 per cent.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Thursday tweeted the national data figures that showed Punjab had recorded Rs 1,669 crore in GST collection compared to Rs 1,856 crore last year. However, the data released by the Punjab government officials in the evening showed that Punjab had recorded an increase of 12.32 per cent. “It is Rs 1412.15 crore in November thus year as against Rs 1257.32 crore in November last year,” an official said. The official said the GST collection registered 24.5 per cent increase from Rs 9612.6 crore (April-November 2021) to Rs 11967.76 crore (April- November 2022).

Excise collection has shown increase of 33.44 per cent from Rs 3984.06 crore (April to November 2021) to Rs 5316.45 crore (April to November 2022). Last year in November, the excise collection was Rs 535 crore while this year it is Rs 603 crore.

VAT collection of the state has shown decrease of 22.77 per cent, from Rs 5806.33 crore in 2021-22 (April-November) to Rs 4484.38 crore in 2022-23. Decline in the revenue on account of VAT is attributed to the change in the rate of tax on petrol and diesel. Earlier, the rate of tax on petrol was 24.79 per cent + 10 per cent surcharge i.e 27.27 per cent VAT +Rs. 2.05 per litre ID Cess + Rs. 0.10 per litre. Punjab Urban Transport Cess and on Diesel was 15.93 per cent + 10 per cent surcharge i.e 17.53 per cent VAT+ Rs. 1.05 per litre ID Cess + Rs. 0.10 per litre Punjab Urban Transport Cess which came down to 13.77 per cent or Rs 12.50/ litre whichever is greater + Rs. 2.05 per litre ID Cess + Rs. 0.10 per litre Punjab Urban Transport Cess and 9.92 per cent or Rs.8.24/litre whichever is greater + Rs. 1.05 per litre ID Cess + Rs. 0.10 per litre Punjab Urban Transport Cess, respectively.

The official said that the Centre was trying to show the state in the poor light. An analysis of the data released by the state, however, showed that the collections had reduced in November compared to October. While in October the GST collection was Rs 1648.81 crore, it came down to Rs 1412.15 crore in November.

The official, however, said that this decrease was a constant feature every year as October is a month of festivals and the state recorded enhanced GST as the residents made purchases due to festival season. In November, there was always a “dip” in sale and hence in collections.