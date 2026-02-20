Centre clears prosecution of former Punjab chief secretary in bribery case

The Centre's sanction under the Prevention of Corruption Act paves the way for Vijay Kumar Janjua's trial in the 2009 Vigilance Bureau trap case.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
3 min readChandigarhFeb 20, 2026 03:49 PM IST
Janjua, who served as director and secretary in the Industries and Commerce Department and later as chief secretary of Punjab under the AAP government, faces prosecution in a case registered by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau
The Centre has granted sanction to prosecute Vijay Kumar Janjua, a retired IAS officer of the 1989 batch of the Punjab cadre, under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018.

The sanction was accorded by the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, through an order dated February 11, 2026.

Janjua, who served as director and secretary in the Industries and Commerce Department and later as chief secretary of Punjab under the AAP government, faces prosecution in a case registered by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on November 9, 2009, under Sections 7 and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Case against Vijay Kumar Janjua

The case stems from a complaint by Tulsi Ram Mishra of Ludhiana, who sought the allotment of vacant plot E-647-A, adjoining his industrial unit in Phase 7, Focal Point, Ludhiana, under a scheme of the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation for the allotment of adjoining vacant land.

According to records, Mishra first applied in 2001 for allotment of the adjoining land. His request was rejected on the grounds that no vacant land was available. He again represented in 2002, enclosing a site map to show that the land was adjacent to his plot. Despite repeated representations and meetings with senior officials, no decision was taken.

On October 19, 2009, Mishra handed over a fresh representation to Janjua. The file notings that followed referred to the reconsideration of the matter and to a discussion on policy. A demand draft of Rs 60,000 in favour of PSIEC was also placed on record.

The complainant alleged that on November 5, 2009, Janjua asked him to meet in Ludhiana and demanded a bribe of Rs 6 lakh for processing the allotment. Mishra alleged that he agreed to accept Rs 5 lakh, with Rs 2 lakh to be paid in advance.

Vigilance Bureau case against Janjua

On November 9, 2009, Mishra approached the Vigilance Bureau and recorded his statement. He produced Rs 2 lakh in Rs 1,000 notes. Phenolphthalein powder was applied to the notes, and a trap was laid at Janjua’s office in Udyog Bhawan, Sector 17, Chandigarh.

According to the Vigilance Bureau, after a pre-arranged signal from the shadow witness, officers entered the room. The tainted money was recovered from a drawer in Janjua’s office. A hand-wash test allegedly turned the solution pink, indicating contact with the treated currency notes.

The Bureau stated that the investigation and witness statements made out offences under Sections 7 and 13(2) of the Act.

The Punjab Government forwarded the proposal for sanction on September 5, 2025. The Central Vigilance Commission advised sanction on November 28, 2025. After examining the material on record, the competent authority granted approval.

The sanction order, issued in the name of the President of India, enables the Vigilance Bureau to file a chargesheet and proceed with a trial against the retired officer.

Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

Live Blog
