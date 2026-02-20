Centre clears prosecution of former Punjab chief secretary in bribery case

Janjua, who served as director and secretary in the Industries and Commerce Department and later as chief secretary of Punjab under the AAP government, faces prosecution in a case registered by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (Special Arrangement)

The Centre has granted sanction to prosecute Vijay Kumar Janjua, a retired IAS officer of the 1989 batch of the Punjab cadre, under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018.

The sanction was accorded by the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, through an order dated February 11, 2026.

Janjua, who served as director and secretary in the Industries and Commerce Department and later as chief secretary of Punjab under the AAP government, faces prosecution in a case registered by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on November 9, 2009, under Sections 7 and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.