Centre clean chit on green clearance for twin-hydel projects in Parvati Valley

The NGT is hearing petition filed by residents of two villages — Thunja and Grahan — against the two hydel projects. (File Photo)

Two small hydropower projects coming up in Kasol in Parvati Valley fall under the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of Kanwar Wildlife Sanctuary but do not need environment clearance, the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEFCC) has informed the National Green Tribunal.

As per the submission by the MoEFCC, projects above 25MW capacity need to procure green clearance from the standing committee of National Board of Wild Life (SC-NBWL), while the projects in Kasol are of 5 MW each.

The NGT is hearing petition filed by residents of two villages — Thunja and Grahan — against the two hydel projects. The petitioners have alleged that the two projects on Grahan Nullah poses a threat to the existence of their villages and the flora, and fauna of Parvati Valley. It says that the projects also pose threat to their only natural source of drinking water and are coming up on fragile slope which was once declared unfit for any hydro-power project. The petitioners have also also alleged that the two projects essentially function as a single unit, and operate from a single Palampur-based address. They further allege that to avoid NBWL scrutiny, the owners followed a “textbook case of project splitting” by using different names for the same water source, one calling it Grahan Nullah and the other Kasol river.