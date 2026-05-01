Centre clean chit on green clearance for twin-hydel projects in Parvati Valley

Two small hydropower projects coming up in Kasol in Parvati Valley fall under the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of Kanwar Wildlife Sanctuary but do not need environment clearance, the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEFCC) has informed the National Green Tribunal.
As per the submission by the MoEFCC, projects above 25MW capacity need to procure green clearance from the standing committee of National Board of Wild Life (SC-NBWL), while the projects in Kasol are of 5 MW each.
The NGT is hearing petition filed by residents of two villages — Thunja and Grahan — against the two hydel projects. The petitioners have alleged that the two projects on Grahan Nullah poses a threat to the existence of their villages and the flora, and fauna of Parvati Valley. It says that the projects also pose threat to their only natural source of drinking water and are coming up on fragile slope which was once declared unfit for any hydro-power project. The petitioners have also also alleged that the two projects essentially function as a single unit, and operate from a single Palampur-based address. They further allege that to avoid NBWL scrutiny, the owners followed a “textbook case of project splitting” by using different names for the same water source, one calling it Grahan Nullah and the other Kasol river.
The projects in question are Kasol small hydro project, owned by Beena Butail, and the Grahan-Kasol hydro project, owned by tea grower Dinesh Butail.
Beena Butail is wife of veteran Congress leader Brij Bihari Butail and mother of Palmpur MLA Ashish Butail, who is also a chief parliamentary secretary. Dinesh Butail is father of Gokul Butail, principal adviser (IT, Innovation and Governance) to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
During the resumed hearing on August 27, Gokul Butail filed an affidavit submitting that his father has sold the project to another entity. He also dismissed the allegations “project splitting”. “The Kasol SHEP and Grahan Kasol SHEP are independent projects having separate approvals, separate project reports and separate implementation frameworks. The replying respondent is the sole proprietor of Grahan-Kasol SHEP,” read the affidavit submitted by Gokul on behalf of his father.
Gokul’s affidavit further adds, “Owing to commercial and administrative considerations, and strictly in accordance with the applicable policy and contractual framework, the replying respondent sought transfer of the project to a new project proponent. The said transfer was effected through a duly executed tripartite agreement dated March 6, 2025 between the State Government, the replying respondents, and the new entity namely M/S Aptsgreen Power Private Limited, with prior approval of the competent authority.”
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Gokul told The Indian Express that he filed the reply as his father has gone abroad. “We have sold that hydro project. We had all the requisite permissions when we set up the hydro projects”.
In the separate affidavit before the NGT, Technical Officer, MoEFCC, Nand Kishore Dimri, said, “It is submitted that both projects fall under ESZ of Kanwar Wildlife Sanctuary”.
Earlier, on April 9, the Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV), through its Superintendent Engineer, Vinod Kumar Thakur, had in a reply submitted that its “statutory and administrative mandate” is confined “solely to examining whether the proposed hydro projects would have any adverse impact on existing drinking water supply schemes or irrigation schemes” under the control of the department. “The obligation to environmental clearance, cumulative impact assessment, forest clearance, wildlife clearance, FRA compliance, slope-stability studies, or blasting permissions and cumulative impact assessment of interlinked projects lies with the project proponent and the clearance-granting authorities concerned. The Jal Shakti Vibhag is not the designated agency for such appraisal. Issuance of water-use NOC does not amount to ‘appraisal’ or “clearance” of the hydro project itself,” it submitted. It further said that there is no water scheme of the Jal Shakti Vibhag linked to the stream on which hydro projects were being built.
The petitioners, including Chandresh Kumar, Chet Ram, Mukesh Kumar of village Thunja along with Maheshwar Singh and Inder Devi of village Grahan, have alleged that the the projects threaten the very existence of the only natural source of drinking water, a ‘Bawdi’. Hey have also alleged that the projects under consideration could have severe consequences for the fragile ecosystem of the Parvati Valley. It has been contended that the projects may endanger local wildlife, disrupt natural water systems, and pose a direct threat to the habitability and safety of Thunja village.
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The plea also questions the validity and adequacy of the Wildlife Mitigation Plan prepared in relation to the projects, and urged the NGT to quash the same and direct a comprehensive, independent environmental assessment.
Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting.
Professional Background
Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters.
Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India.
Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh:
1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth.
2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025).
3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025)
4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025)
Legal & Agricultural Affairs
"Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned.
"Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur.
3. Governance & Environment
"Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act.
"Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters.
Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc:
crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023)
Signature Beats
Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs.
X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar
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