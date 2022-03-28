‘Will fight for claim over Chandigarh’: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after Shah’s remark

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that Central Civil Service Rules will be implemented for all employees under Chandigarh Administration, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that his government will fight strongly for its “rightful claim over Chandigarh”.

“Central Govt has been stepwise imposing officers and personnel from other states and services in Chandigarh administration. This goes against the letter and spirit of Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966. Punjab will fight strongly for its rightful claim over Chandigarh…(sic),” Mann tweeted on Monday.

So far, the UT employees were covered under Punjab Civil services rules. Shah said that the decision will be notified on Monday following which not only will all employees get the pay scale under the Central service rules but also enhance the retirement age from 58 to 60 years.

Shah said, “I want to give this piece of good news to employees of Chandigarh Administration. It has been decided that from today itself, their services will be aligned with Central civil service rules. This will benefit a lot, like the increase in the retirement age from 58 to 60. Those with the education department, their retirement age will enhance to 65. Also, the child care leave will be enhanced to two years instead of existing one year for women employees.”

Leaders in Punjab have widely criticised the move. Akali leader Daljit Cheema criticised the decision and tweeted, “MOH’s decision to impose Central govt rules on employees of Chandigarh is in violation of the spirit of Punjab Reorg Act and must be reconsidered. This means denial of the right of Capital to Punjab for ever. After changes in BBMB, this is another big blow to the rights of Punjab.”

Calling it a dictatorial decision, Cong MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira urged Rajya Sabha MPs from the state to take up this issue with the Central government. “It’s an encroachment on the rights of Punjab,” he said.