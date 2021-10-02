Centre approves Rs 331.04 crore for 500-acre EMC cluster in Sohna

The Centre has selected Haryana State Industrial Development Corporation (HSIIDC) as the ‘Project Implementation Agency’ and also approved financial assistance of Rs 331.04 crore for setting up an Electronic-Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in 500 acres at IMT Sohna. The total cost of this project will be Rs 662.08 crore.

“Setting up an EMC in 500 acres at IMT Sohna will help in setting up other industries for inclusive development as Sohna is located near the capital region of New Delhi which even extends the reach with areas like Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. Plants of some of the world’s largest auto companies including Maruti Suzuki and Honda are also located in this area. In such a situation, the establishment of EMC will also benefit the companies of e-vehicles to be set up here in the future,” said Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

“Industrial plots, ready built factories, well-equipped tool rooms, start-up facilitation centres, godowns, skill development centres and other necessary assistance to industrialists besides setting up of Electronic-Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) will be made available in Sohna. Efforts being made by the state government to increase investment and employment in the state are continuously paying off. After big companies like ATL, Flipkart, Maruti, e-commerce company ‘Amazon India’ which are also expanding their storage network in the state, this will attract new employment opportunities for thousands of youth in the State,” Dushyant said.

“Selection of HSIIDC as the ‘Project Implementation Agency’ by the central government and setting up of Electronic-Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) at Sohna is a big achievement for the state which will also add new avenues of development in the State. The new industrial policy implemented by the state government, ‘Haryana Industrial and Employment Policy-2020’, ‘Employment Generation Subsidy Scheme’, etc., are historic steps, due to which today ATL, Flipkart, Maruti, Amazon India, Walmart and other big companies like Haqdarshak are continuously coming to Haryana for investment. With this, while the pace of economic progress of Haryana is accelerating at a higher pace, it will open the doors of employment for a large number of local people.”