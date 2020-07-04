Centre allots Rs 49.51 crore for Mata Mansa Devi temple and Nada Sahib Gurdwara

Mata Mansa Devi Temple temple and Nada Sahib Gurdwara are all set to be developed as the Centre has allotted a budget of Rs 49.51 crore for the purpose. (Express File Photo) Mata Mansa Devi Temple temple and Nada Sahib Gurdwara are all set to be developed as the Centre has allotted a budget of Rs 49.51 crore for the purpose. (Express File Photo)

MATA MANSA DEVI temple and Nada Sahib Gurdwara are all set to be developed as the Centre has allotted a budget of Rs 49.51 crore for the purpose.

The Department of Tourism, Central government, in a roadmap prepared for the development of Mata Mansa Devi and Gurdwara Nadda Sahib as religious tourism centres has allotted a budget of Rs 49.51 crore, of which Rs 10 crore will be given to the Panchkula administration as well.

Haryana Assembly Speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta has termed it a milestone in the development of Panchkula saying the scheme will emerge as an engine of economic growth and create employment.

“The Union Ministry of Tourism is implementing a scheme with the objective of promoting religious tourism across the country,” said a press statement issued by the government.

The Mata Mansa Devi temple complex will be developed at a cost of Rs 1.11 crore, with a variety of flowers and souvenir shops. The gate of the Mata Mansa Devi temple will also be beautified. To enhance the beauty of the front of the court, it will be furnished at a cost of Rs 2.63 crore. A multi-storey vehicle parking lot will be constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore. Rs 2.3 crore will be spent on renovating and building new toilets and washrooms. At the same time, there will be special constructions for organising cultural activities. “The environment and water conservation have been given special focus in the development of this whole project,” the press statement said, adding that “it has also been planned to conserve rainwater”.

The development of Gurdwara Nada Sahib will cost more than Rs 25 crores of which Rs 2.63 crore will be used for beautification of its entry gate. Rs 18.54 crore of the amount has been earmarked for a multi-storey parking. “6 metre wide RCC roads will be constructed to avoid any inconvenience to devotees in the gurdwara complex,” the statement reads.

A multi-storey parking already exists at the gurdwara.

Gupta has also said that “both Mata Mansa Devi and Gurdwara Nadda Sahib are centres of special faith for not only Panchkula but also for devotees from all over North India. The kind of plan that the Modi government at the Centre has planned for their development has honoured the religious sentiments of the people here. Religious tourism is now becoming an engine of economic growth and employment generation across the country. The Centre has speeded up the development of the state by giving this gift to Panchkula.”

He said that 20 per cent of this budget has been received by the Panchkula administration, which has started development work here.

