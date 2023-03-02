Central University of Punjab bags A+ ranking from NAAC

The Central University of Punjab located in Bathinda got an A+ grade from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC ) in its second cycle of assessment and accreditation with 3.3/4 grade points.

The A+ accreditation will enable the university to secure more funds and attract national and international students, said Vice-Chancellor Professor Raghvendra P Tiwari in a statement Wednesday. He said it was a major achievement for the Central University of Punjab, established in 2009. Previously, the university received an A grade from NAAC in its first cycle of assessment in 2016.

Notably, the Central University of Punjab has improved the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking in the university category over the last four years, going from the 95th rank in NIRF 2019 to the 81st position in 2022, according to a statement issued by the university.

This milestone for the university reflects the sheer hard work and untiring effort by the members of the university, including the teachers, officers, staff, students, alumni, and parents, the V-C said.

Earlier, a five-member NAAC peer team visited the campus from February 22 to 24. The NAAC made its assessment on a set of seven criteria under different key aspects based on the functioning and organisational focus. These criteria included: curricular aspects; teaching-learning and evaluation; research, innovations, and extension; infrastructure and learning resources; student support and progression; governance, leadership, and management; institutional values, and best P practices.

During the assessment period, the university has showcased growth in several research parameters, with an increase in total sanctioned research projects grants from Rs 22 crore in 2016–17 to Rs 72 crore in 2021–22.