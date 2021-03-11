Central team visits Nawanshahr as district declared Covid hotspot a second time

The district has been reporting a large number of cases for over a month now, and currently has the highest number of active cases in the state -- 1,236.

A Central government health team visited Nawanshahr district — which was the first Covid-19 hotspot of Punjab — on Wednesday to review the situation as the district has once again become a virus hotspot.

The team analysed control measures that are being taken up. It also had a meeting with district officials including the deputy commissioner, civil surgeon and others.

Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr S K Singh, who led the central team, said Covid cases are not only being reported from schools but also several other areas and the main reason for the same is flouting of Covid guidelines.

He said that people are violating the rules and directed district officials to be strict and focus on contact tracing of Covid patients so that proper timely action can be taken to break the chain. He said that a tab must be kept on travellers especially foreigners.

Also the team suggested monitoring of home-isolated and self-quarantined persons.

Deputy Commissioner Sheena Aggarwal assured strict implementation and said that cases will be registered against the violators.

Dr S K Singh was accompanied by Dr P V M Lakhsmi, professor of the School of Public Health, Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh. and Dr Meera Dhuriya, deputy director, NCDC Delhi.

Don’t plan night events, night curfew possible any time

Deputy Commissioner Ludhiana Varinder Kumar Sharma in his weekly Facebook Live session Wednesday evening cautioned against planning of night events as the district administration could impose night curfew any time now.

Interacting with the people of Ludhiana, the deputy commissioner said that the district administration is keeping a close eye on the situation simmering due to the second wave of Covid-19. He added that the administration will impose a night curfew if the present situation persists for a few days.

The DC further said the total number of new cases has swollen by four times to 120-125 from 35 cases a dail just a week earlier, adding that this situation was quite worrisome. He mentioned that organisers and invitees of public events must think twice before their act as a large gathering could take a heavy toll on everyone, especially in the wake of 10 Covid patients being on ventilator and another 166 being hospitalised. He said that the necessity of an event could be pondered upon before it is organised and invitees should wisely step out of their homes to keep viruses under check.

The deputy commissioner called upon senior citizens and people between ages of 45-59 years with co-morbidity to get their vaccination done at the nearest healthcare institution as it was the only key to keep virus at bay. He appealed to people to visit any of the healthcare institutions along with their Aadhaar card to get the jab.

1,422 new cases, 17 more deaths in Punjab

In yet another highest single day case count in past five months, Punjab recorded 1,422 fresh Covid cases and 17 more deaths, as per the state bulletin, Wednesday.

After October 2020, it was after five months that the daily case count in Punjab crossed 1,000-mark on March 4. Then on March 6, the daily case count crossed 1,100-mark and there were 1,179 fresh cases. On March 8, the cases crossed 1,200-mark and there were 1,239 fresh cases in a day.

This is the second Covid wave being witnessed in Punjab after the single-day highest count of 2,896 cases was reported on September 17, 2020. Last it was on October 5, 2020, that daily cases had crossed 1,000 mark and 1,062 cases were reported that day.

With 17 fresh deaths as per Wednesday’s bulletin, the toll in Punjab due to Covid, reached 5,978. Among 17 deaths reported Wednesday, four died in Jalandhar, three in Ludhiana, two each in Amritsar and Hoshiarpur and one each in Bathinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, Bathinda, Patiala, Tarn Taran and Mohali.

With 1,422 fresh coronavirus cases, the total infections reached 1,92,040. The maximum fresh cases were recorded in Hoshiarpur (339), Jalandhar (198) and Mohali (149).

While 20 patients in Punjab continue to be ‘critical and on ventilator support’, 176 are on oxygen support.

The maximum active cases are in district SBS Nagar (1,236).

Day 9: Phase 2 of vaccination drive

As many as 10,733 beneficiaries (60+ and 45-59 years with comorbidities) were vaccinated in Punjab Wednesday. With this, a total of 66,023 beneficiaries from this category have been vaccinated since phase 2 started on March 1.

A total of 1.94 lakh beneficiaries (healthcare + frontline workers) with dose 1 and 59,004 with dose 2, have been vaccinated in Punjab in phase 1, till Wednesday.

In total for phase 1 and 2, Punjab has administered 3.19 lakh doses of Covid vaccine till Wednesday.