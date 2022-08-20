scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

Central rules notified, but UT sticks to Punjab Civil Services Rules for time being

The UT Administration, for now, however, has decided to stick to the Punjab Civil Services Rules as recruitment rules, and salary structure of thousands of employees were yet to be finalised under the Central rules.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had in March this year announced that Central Civil Service Rules will be implemented for all employees under Chandigarh Administration.

The Chandigarh Administration has decided to stick to Punjab Civil Services Rules for recruitment of fresh employees, despite the Central Service Rules having been implemented in the UT.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had in March this year announced that Central Civil Service Rules will be implemented for all employees under Chandigarh Administration.

This decision had invited sharp criticism from Punjab leaders who, cutting across party lines, termed it “an encroachment on Punjab’s rights”. The Central Service Rules were implemented with immediate effect from April 1, two days after Shah’s announcement.

The UT Administration, for now, however, has decided to stick to the Punjab Civil Services Rules as recruitment rules, and salary structure of thousands of employees were yet to be finalised under the Central rules.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lor...Premium
UPSC Key-August 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lor...
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may ...Premium
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may ...
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...Premium
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
Explained: The CBI’s Delhi excise casePremium
Explained: The CBI’s Delhi excise case

Sources said, “The administration has failed to fix the pay structures of Chandigarh employees as per the Central Service Rules and salaries are being drawn on the pattern of Punjab Service Rule still, which were in the effect prior to April 1. The issue was brought to the notice of UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit during when the recruitment process for fresh employees was initiated. but Purohit decided that we should stick to the Punjab Civil
Services Rule for now till all the rules had been laid out.”

Sources said later orders were issued from the office of Special Secretary of Chandigarh, that stated,”The framing, finalising, and notification of fresh recruitment rules on central pattern is a lengthy process. It will take considerable amount of time as the Chandigarh Administration is in the process of finalising pay scales of various posts in terms of notification related to Central Service Rules dated March 29. It will not be fair to keep the matters like appointment (direct/promotion/deputation), probation, confirmation in limbo till the recruitment rules are finalized as per Central Rules.”

More from Chandigarh

The order further states, “Keeping in view the above circumstances…the Chandigarh administration has decided to allow operation of Recruitment Rules (as applicable before April 1, 2022) for filling up the posts by way of direct recruitment/promotion/deputation till fresh recruitment rules are finalized as per the Central Rules.”

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 12:48:59 am
Next Story

Police trace, rescue abducted Ludhiana youth, arrest three

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

3

'Two wickets down, one to go': BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

4

TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’

5

Salman Khan's former girlfriend Somy Ali attacks him: 'A woman beater, and not just me'

Featured Stories

How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry's take-down procedur...
Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry's take-down procedur...
Covid cases rising: here's what you need to know
Covid cases rising: here's what you need to know
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid
With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa
Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir

Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir

Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’

Premium
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals
Gadkari out, Fadnavis in

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals

Premium
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa

Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa

Opinion | At 75, battles won and losing
Ashutosh Varshney writes

Opinion | At 75, battles won and losing

Mumbai's double decker buses — why they were phased out, why they have returned
Explained

Mumbai's double decker buses — why they were phased out, why they have returned

Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy who partitioned Bengal in 1905?
Explained

Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy who partitioned Bengal in 1905?

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India
ICYMI

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement