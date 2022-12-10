Central Public Information Officer slapped show cause notice for failing to provide RTI info

The Central Information Commission (CIC), Delhi, on Saturday slapped a show cause notice against DSP Rajeev Kumar Ambasta, who was the Central Public Information Officer for Chandigarh Police, in a case dating back to 2019.

The show cause notice was slapped on Ambasta for incorrectly denying information to an RTI applicant.

As per details, the CIC found that the then Central Public Information Officer, Rajeev Kumar Ambasta, had denied information to the appellant citing Section 8 (1) (j) of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005. However, the CIC noted that the applicant was not seeking any personal information of a third party.

The commission observed that the applicant, Head Constable (HC) Jagjeet Singh, sought information related to the government exchequer as he believed that high-levels of corruption was prevalent under Chandigarh police.

In Saturday’s order, the commission has directed the current Central Public Information Officer, DSP Rajnish Kumar, to hand over a copy of the show cause to DSP Rajeev Kumar Ambasta, who is currently posted in Delhi, within four weeks. In the notice issued, the commission has asked Ambasta why a probe should not be initiated against him.

As per details, Head Constable Jagjeet Singh, had sought information about various items which were issued for the camp offices of IPS rank officers from Police Lines, Sector 26, between 2017 and 2018.

The application of Jagjeet Singh was turned down by the then Central Public Information Officer in February 2019, who cited Section 8 of the Right to Information Act, 2005, which bars the supply of third party information.

Jagjeet Singh had then appealed against Ambasta’s order before the CIC.

In August 2019, while accepting Jagjeet’s plea, the commission also directed Ambasta to allow the appellant to inspect specific documents and access the photocopies of these documents. Despite the orders, Jagjeet was not given specific documents, following which he approached the commission again.