Central info panel asks Chandigarh police to give revised RTI reply to head constable

Central Information Commission (CIC), Delhi, instructed the Chandigarh Police to re-examine an RTI application filed by a Head Constable, Jagjeet Singh, and furnish him a suitable/ precise and an updated revised reply, strictly in accordance with the spirit of the RTI Act, 2005. CIC disposed of the appeal on June 30.

The Chandigarh Police had declined to provide the particulars of 198 police personnel who were allotted Police Pool Quarters, allegedly out-of-turn between June, 2018 and August, 2020 to Jagjeet. The information was declined citing that it was third party information, under Section 8(i)(b) and 8(i)(j) of the RTI Act. The particulars, which Jagjeet sough, included the names, ranks, and dates of joining of the 198 personnel. They were allotted the quarters by a former DGP of UT police. The RTI application was filed before the Chandigarh Police in December, 2020. The department only provided information regarding the number of police personnel.

Meanwhile, the police department mentioned that the parties of which the appellant is seeking information have denied to provide the information about them. In its reply before the CIC, the Chandigarh Police had also gave the reference of a writ petition pending at the Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding the matter of house allotment to the police personnel.

Disposing off the appeal moved by the applicant, HC Jagjeet Singh, CIC ordered, “Keeping in view the facts of the case and the submissions made by both the parties, the Commission observes that the information sought by the appellant has been inappropriately denied on the basis of Section 8 (i)(b) and 8 (i)(j) of the RTI Act which is against the essence of the RTI Act, 2005. Therefore, the Commission directs the Respondent (Chandigarh Police) to re-examine the RTI application and furnish a suitable/precise and an updated revised reply to the appellant, strictly in accordance with the spirit of transparency and accountability as enshrined in the RTI Act, 2005 within a period of 21 days from the receipt of this order under the intimation to the Commission.”