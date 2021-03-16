Central govt recognises Haryana lab for conducting bird flu tests

Around 132 poultry farms situated in the particular belt will be under surveillance for next three months. (Representational)

IN wake of bird flu reported in the poultry belt in Panchkula, the central government has recognised the Basis Security Laboratory, level-2, Hisar for conducting preliminary examination of bird samples, making Haryana the second state in the Northern India after Punjab with such a facility.

The recognised laboratory in Hisar has started delivering the preliminary results of bird samples, which are being forwarded to High Security Animal Disease Laboratory (HSADL), Bhopal, for final results. The laboratory is situated in Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Hisar.

“The Hisar-based laboratory was recognised for conducting the preliminary examination of bird samples including carcasses, waste etc. Now, we are not to depend on RDDL, Jalandhar. In the coming time, we can also entertain the samples of other states for the preliminary examination. The final results related to bird flu and other ailments will only be delivered by HSADL, Bhopal,” said Anil Banwala, Deputy Director Animal Husbandry and Dairying department.

In Punjab, the Regional Diseases Diagnosis Laboratory (RDDL), Jalandhar, is recognised for conducting the preliminary examination of bird samples. Neighboring states including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and sometimes even New Delhi preferred to send bird samples to RDDL, Jalandhar for the preliminary findings.

“A plethora of bird samples was piled up at RDDL Jalandhar as mass mortality was being reported in Haryana, Himachal, Delhi and in Chandigarh. Officials there urged the Haryana government to find their own way for testing. Even HSADL, Bhopal prefers to examine the preliminary findings of the regional laboratories,” said sources.

The Barwala-Raipurrani poultry belt in Panchkula is one of the largest poultry belts in Asia. The bird flu outbreak in the belt came to notice in the first week of January, although initial findings had suggested that the symptoms of bird flu had started to surface in the months of November-December, 2020.

2 lakh poultry birds culled, belt yet to be declared bird-flu free

The Haryana Animal Husbandry and Dairying department has completed the culling and sanitisation process in at least nine poultry farms located in the Barwala-Raipurrani poultry belt. Around two lakh poultry birds were culled. However, the department is yet to declare the poultry belt as a Bird-Flu free zone. Around 132 poultry farms situated in the particular belt will be under surveillance for next three months.

The Panchkula administration is yet to release the compensation for the culled birds and destroyed feed.

“So far no positive sample of the flu related to this particular belt is pending. We will only declare it bird flu free zone after the examination of re-sampled samples. The belt is under surveillance for next three months,” said a senior officer.