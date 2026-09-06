Census date reset puts early Punjab poll buzz to rest

The Centre on Saturday advanced the population enumeration for Census 2027 in Punjab and three other poll-bound states, effectively putting to rest speculation that the Assembly elections in the border state could be held in November this year.

According to a gazette notification issued by Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan, population enumeration in Punjab, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and the non-snow-bound areas of Uttarakhand will be conducted from December 1, 2026, to January 4, 2027. A revisional round will follow from January 5 to 9, while citizens in these areas can opt for self-enumeration between November 16 and 30. The reference date for Census 2027 for these states will be be 00:00 hours of January 5, 2027.

All of these are poll-bound states and the terms of their Assemblies will end by May 2027.

The revised schedule is significant for Punjab, where the five-year term of the Assembly is due to end on March 15, 2027. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had taken oath on March 16, 2022, after the Aam Aadmi Party stormed to power winning 92 of the 117 Assembly seats.

The Census schedule also makes it difficult for the Election Commission to hold the Assembly polls in November, as had been speculated in political circles since June.

A large number of government employees, particularly teachers, are deployed for Census work as well as election duties. Conducting the two exercises simultaneously would create considerable logistical and manpower challenges, an official said.

The development comes nearly three months after AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal triggered speculation by suggesting that Punjab could go to the polls in November 2026 instead of February 2027.

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Addressing an AAP gathering in Bathinda in June, Kejriwal had claimed he had been told that the elections would be held in November and not February. He asked party workers to begin preparations, saying they would have only about four months.

His remarks triggered a political row, with BJP leaders questioning the basis of the claim and maintaining that the Assembly elections were due in February 2027.

An early election would have sharply compressed the political parties’ preparations, leaving little time for candidate selection, organisational mobilisation, booth-level planning and campaigning.

Among others, a tight deadline would have affected the BJP, which is seeking to expand its footprint in Punjab and emerge as a serious contender in the 2027 elections. Having ended its long-standing alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal, the party is looking to build an independent organisational base across the state, even as speculation persists over a possible rapprochement between the two parties.

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The BJP won only two Assembly seats in the 2022 polls and drew a blank in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, the party has been seeking to position itself as a serious contender by expanding its organisation and inducting leaders from rival parties.

The 2022 Punjab Assembly elections were held on February 20 after polling was postponed from February 14 following a request from then Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who had cited the large number of devotees expected to travel for Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Votes were counted on March 10, with the AAP winning 92 seats. Mann took oath as Chief Minister on March 16.