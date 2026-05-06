‘Derogatory words for SC community in Census form’: Punjab MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu sounds alarm, writes to PM Modi

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Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu said on Wednesday that the official Census of India 2027 form, available on the official portal, has listed two derogatory and inappropriate words for the Scheduled Caste (SC) community in the state.
Showing the screenshots of the form, the MLA from Ludhiana’s Atam Nagar said that the words were highly “derogatory and inappropriate” and “should be removed immediately”.
“The words have been listed in sub-caste reference for Valmiki and Ravidassia community. Such terminology is not only socially unacceptable but also violates the spirit of dignity, equality and law of our land Punjab where such words cannot be spoken,” Kulwant Singh Sidhu said.
“The Census of India 2027 to count country’s population is currently ongoing and one can log-in online to self-enumerate on http://www.census.gov.in. But when our brothers from Valmiki community log in here, they can see two very derogatory words. In Punjab, it is a crime to utter these words and an FIR is registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act if one insults or demeans our SC community members by using these words,” Sidhu added.
The AAP MLA further said that he has written to both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, demanding the immediate removal of the words. “I have also demanded immediate action against those responsible for this serious lapse,” he added.
Meanwhile, an organisation, Eklavya Youth Federation, has also submitted a memorandum to the Ludhiana district administration stating that when the Census enumerators conduct a door-to-door survey, they will utter these words, which could lead to tension and law and order problems. The organisation also sought that the words be removed from the form immediately.
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