‘Derogatory words for SC community in Census form’: Punjab MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu sounds alarm, writes to PM Modi

AAP MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu said the words have been listed in the sub-caste reference for the Valmiki and Ravidassia communities. (File Photo)

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu said on Wednesday that the official Census of India 2027 form, available on the official portal, has listed two derogatory and inappropriate words for the Scheduled Caste (SC) community in the state.

Showing the screenshots of the form, the MLA from Ludhiana’s Atam Nagar said that the words were highly “derogatory and inappropriate” and “should be removed immediately”.

“The words have been listed in sub-caste reference for Valmiki and Ravidassia community. Such terminology is not only socially unacceptable but also violates the spirit of dignity, equality and law of our land Punjab where such words cannot be spoken,” Kulwant Singh Sidhu said.