Census 2027 to begin with House-Listing in May 2026; Chandigarh divided into 10 charges, 2,800 staff deployed

As per a January 2026 notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Census will be conducted in two phases. (File Photo)

With the nationwide Census exercise scheduled to begin with house-listing operations in May 2026 and population enumeration set for February 2027, the administration in Chandigarh has stepped up preparations, dividing Chandigarh into 10 Census Charges and earmarking nearly 2,800 functionaries for the massive data-collection drive.

The preparedness was reviewed at a UT-level conference chaired by Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad, who stressed the importance of precision and coordination in what he described as one of the most complex administrative exercises.

Senior UT officers, including Home Secretary Mandip Singh Brar, Finance Secretary Diprava Lakra, Education Secretary Prerna Puri, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Amit Kumar, Director-cum-Chief Principal Census Officer Dr. Navjot Khosa, and Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Census Officer Nishant Kumar Yadav, attended the meeting.