Censure motion against CM disallowed by Speaker: Bajwa

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa Thursday said a censure motion he had moved against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been disallowed by the Speaker. Bajwa said he received a communication on Thursday from the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, conveying the rejection of the censure motion.

“With the rejection of the substantive/censure motion, the government has stifled the voice of representatives of the people of Punjab,” Bajwa said.

In a letter to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan Wednesday, Bajwa had sought relaxation in the time limit of seven-day notice required for bringing the substantive motion under Rule 71 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

“I sought to bring it to the notice of the House and the people of Punjab the brazenness with which the government betrayed the trust of the Governor and went ahead with its unconstitutional business…the Chief Minister…pursued his hidden agenda of moving the motion for a vote of confidence and, thus, betrayed Constitutional head of the State…on which ground the summoning the House was termed against provisions…by the Governor,” said Bajwa.

Mann on Tuesday had moved the confidence motion in the state Assembly. The motion was moved after Congress MLAs present were marshalled out for disrupting the proceedings while the BJP legislators had walked out of the House.

The session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha was convened after Governor Sunday gave his nod to summon House on September 27 after days of squabble between the Raj Bhavan and AAP government over holding a session.