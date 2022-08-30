Cell phone seized from inmate at Burail jail

Sources said he had hidden the cell phone in his clothes and had initially declined possessing any gadget.

A cell phone was found in the possession of an inmate lodged in the Barrack Number 5, Model Jail, Burail, on Sunday night. The cell phone was found to be active and operational. The inmate, identified as Arjun, who is facing charges of drug peddling. Arjun has been lodged in the jail for the last one and half years. The cell phone was recovered during a surprise check. Deputy Superintendent (Jail) Parveen Kumar, conducted the surprise check. Sources said he had hidden the cell phone in his clothes and had initially declined possessing any gadget. The checking was conducted following human intelligence gathered from fellow inmates of the jail.

Later, the recovered cell phone was handed over to the local police. A case under Section 52 A (1) the Prisons Punjab Amendment Act, 2011, was registered against Arjun at Sector 49 police station. Earlier also, cell phones were found in the possession of inmates inside the Model Jail. On June 2, jail authorities had recovered a cell phone from another inmate, Manjeet alias Rahul alias Mota. Manjeet had been facing murder charges.