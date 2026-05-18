Celiac disease affects 1 in 120 children in UT: PGI doctors

Addressing children, parents and caregivers, Sadhna Lal, head of the division, said celiac disease was no longer merely a medical condition but a “lifelong lifestyle transformation” requiring strict dietary discipline and active family support. (Express photo)

Celiac disease — a chronic autoimmune disorder triggered by gluten consumption — may be affecting nearly one in every 120 children in Chandigarh, doctors at PGIMER have said, warning that the condition often remains undiagnosed due to increasingly subtle symptoms.

The observations were shared on Friday during a special awareness and patient education programme organised by the Division of Paediatric Gastroenterology and Hepatology at PGIMER to mark Celiac Disease Awareness Day.

Addressing children, parents and caregivers, Sadhna Lal, head of the division, said celiac disease was no longer merely a medical condition but a “lifelong lifestyle transformation” requiring strict dietary discipline and active family support.