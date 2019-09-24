Celebrations at Panjab University to mark 150 years of Gandhi

Panjab University’s Gandhian and Peace Studies department began a week-long celebration on Monday to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The celebrations began with a cleanliness drive rally, which started from the department and journey across the route of Arts Block 2 and 4, Law department, boys hostel 4 and 5, Zoology department, Anthropology department, Physics department, Chemistry department, Administrative Block, VC office, boys hostel 3 and 2 to end at the Gandhi Bhawan.

The department’s students, faculty and non-teaching staff participated in the rally. The participants raised slogans, ‘My dream campus, green campus, clean campus’, ‘Hum sab ka ek hi nara, saaf-suthra ho desh humara’ during the rally.

The department’s chairperson, Ashu Pasricha said, “I have always believed in the teachings of Bapu. He equate cleanliness to godliness. I live by that and also try to motivate the gathering on the same lines. This belief is the reason for us to choose to begin the week-long celebrations with the cleanliness rally. Gandhi always said that his life is his message. We are trying to propagate the message.”

Manish Sharma, a faculty member at the department, said,”We will hold a cleanliness drive on Tuesday. During the drive, we will clean the area around our department and also some other spots in the university. We also have a painting event planned for school children. A quiz based on Gandhi’s autobiography will also be held for college students. Since it is Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, we also plan to take out a peace procession with 150 diyas (light lamps) in hand.”