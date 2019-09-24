Toggle Menu
Celebrations at Panjab University to mark 150 years of Gandhihttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chandigarh/celebrations-at-panjab-university-to-mark-150-years-of-gandhi-6022708/

Celebrations at Panjab University to mark 150 years of Gandhi

The department’s students, faculty and non-teaching staff participated in the rally. The participants raised slogans, ‘My dream campus, green campus, clean campus’, ‘Hum sab ka ek hi nara, saaf-suthra ho desh humara’ during the rally.

Punjab University, Punjab University central status, news, latest news, education, Satya Pal Jain, Chandigarh news, India news, national news
The department’s students, faculty and non-teaching staff participated in the rally.

Panjab University’s Gandhian and Peace Studies department began a week-long celebration on Monday to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The celebrations began with a cleanliness drive rally, which started from the department and journey across the route of Arts Block 2 and 4, Law department, boys hostel 4 and 5, Zoology department, Anthropology department, Physics department, Chemistry department, Administrative Block, VC office, boys hostel 3 and 2 to end at the Gandhi Bhawan.

The department’s students, faculty and non-teaching staff participated in the rally. The participants raised slogans, ‘My dream campus, green campus, clean campus’, ‘Hum sab ka ek hi nara, saaf-suthra ho desh humara’ during the rally.

The department’s chairperson, Ashu Pasricha said, “I have always believed in the teachings of Bapu. He equate cleanliness to godliness. I live by that and also try to motivate the gathering on the same lines. This belief is the reason for us to choose to begin the week-long celebrations with the cleanliness rally. Gandhi always said that his life is his message. We are trying to propagate the message.”

Manish Sharma, a faculty member at the department, said,”We will hold a cleanliness drive on Tuesday. During the drive, we will clean the area around our department and also some other spots in the university. We also have a painting event planned for school children. A quiz based on Gandhi’s autobiography will also be held for college students. Since it is Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, we also plan to take out a peace procession with 150 diyas (light lamps) in hand.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android