‘Celebrated in 2024 but dismissed in 2021’: Warring takes dig at Mann over NAS ranking

Ludhiana Lok Sabha MP and Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday took a dig at Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann over celebrating the state’s ranking in the school education survey — National Achievement Survey (NAS) —- conducted by the Union Ministry of Education.

Punjab secured top rank in NAS in 2021 as well as 2024. However, while the AAP celebrated 2024 rank as its achievement, it had dismissed the 2021 ranking when the Congress was in power. On Monday, addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on AAP government’s achievements in the education sector, Mann reiterated that Punjab’s top rank in NAS 2024 was a major achievement of his government.

Warring said that when Punjab topped the same survey in 2021, they dismissed it, saying this was manipulated. Manish Sisodia, who was then deputy chief minister of Delhi, had even said that Punjab’s top rank showed a hidden understanding between the then Congress government in Punjab and the BJP government at the Centre, the Ludhiana MP said.

“Should we tell you the same things now?” he asked the AAP leadership, while adding, Punjab again topped the survey because of the firm and sound foundations laid down by the Congress government between 2017 and 2022.

“You are reaping the harvest of our hardwork, otherwise your education policy is limited and restricted to advertisements only.”

The PCC president said the education system is in a “deep crisis”, claiming declining enrolment, teacher shortages and infrastructure gaps under the AAP government. Warring said the state’s “education revolution” claims are “far from ground reality”, alleging loss of public trust in government schools.

He cited official data to claim that schools with fewer than 15 students have increased — from 237 to 276 at primary level and 54 to 89 at upper primary level. Warring alleged that even in Sangrur, the Chief Minister’s home district, 1,661 students have left government primary schools, and claimed instances of “fake enrolments”.

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Flagging vacancies, the PCC chief said 6,423 teacher posts are lying unfilled across levels, affecting classroom teaching. He disclosed that retention at higher secondary level has dropped to around 66 per cent, with nearly one-third of students discontinuing studies.

On infrastructure and distribution, he alleged mismanagement in pupil-teacher ratios, with over 18 per cent primary and 23 per cent upper primary schools facing imbalance.

Warring said 32 villages lack primary schools and six upper primary schools, raising concerns over implementation of the Right to Education. He further alleged that 179 infrastructure projects remain incomplete, 733 have not begun, and over 1,000 works are pending.

Warring suggested that instead of claiming the credit for the achievements of its predecessor, the AAP government should immediately fill all teacher vacancies, ensure schools in every village as per RTE norms, time-bound completion of pending infrastructure projects, and prioritising education over publicity.