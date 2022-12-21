scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Celebrate Xmas in the Metaverse today

The Anfestier Christmas is open to the public with a provision for 500 people to join the event at a time.

Anfestier Christmas celebrations. (Express Photo)
A glittering ornamented tree, sparkling lights, games, gifts and, yes, a heavenly spell of snow are just some of the things one associates with Christmas! While some of us would have had the opportunity to enjoy Christmas festivities with all pomp and show, there are many still waiting to experience the true ‘Spirit of Christmas’ in all its splendour.

Harnessing the goodness of technology to ensure that people across the world soak up the real ‘Spirit of Christmas’ in the virtual space, leading blockchain development firm Antier is manifesting Christmas to the world through Metaverse with its Anfestier Christmas celebrations.

Inviting the world to join the Anfestier Christmas festivities, Antier has come up with a Christmas Carnival on Metaverse replete with fun games, music, dance and an exciting opportunity to have your own Metaverse Avatar.

“We are ready to provide a unique opportunity to the global audiences to enjoy amazing immersive experiences in the virtual world by bringing Christmas on to the Metaverse,” says Mr. Vikram Raj Singh, Vikram Raj Singh,Founder & CEO, Antier. “The technological highlight of Anfestier Christmas on Metaverse is that it will be suitable for both Web3 and browser, allowing everyone to be a part of these unique celebrations,” he says.

christmas, indian express The Anfestier Christmas is open to the public with a provision for 500 people to join the event at a time. (Express Photo)

Once participants enter Anfestier Christmas in Metaverse after registration, they can create their own Virtual Avatar and roam around enjoying all kinds of fun activities created by Antier. From Christmas carols and dancing to bowling (tenpins) and participating in a Christmas tree decoration competition, there is something for people of all age groups, including kids and the elderly. One moment you could be dancing like Michael Jackson or moving like Mick Jagger and the next moment you could be enjoying the fireworks! There are some secrets awaiting you to unravel once you join the Anfestier Christmas celebrations on December 21 and 22.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 10:21:13 am
