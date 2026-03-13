CCTV access ordered, SPCA asked to explain poor nutrition for shelter dogs

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered a local commissioner to monitor CCTV footage at the Chandigarh SPCA following reports of animal neglect. The court flagged that only ₹3.53 lakh was spent on feed out of a ₹1.22 crore budget. (Representational Image)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday directed closer monitoring of the functioning of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Chandigarh, after concerns were raised over unpaid staff salaries and inadequate nutrition for dogs housed at the shelter.

Hearing two contempt petitions, Justice Alka Sarin ordered that advocate Shruti Sharma, who has been appointed as the local commissioner, be given unrestricted access to the CCTV footage of the SPCA facility to verify whether directions regarding the upkeep and treatment of animals are being complied with.

The court said the footage accessed by the local commissioner must not be shared with the petitioners or made public or posted on social media.