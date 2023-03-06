CCTV cameras for over 15k govt schools

To ensure the safety of the government school students in the state, Punjab government has decided to install CCTV cameras in government schools.

Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said that CCTV cameras will be installed in 15,584 government schools, and Rs 26.40 crore has been released for this project.

With this decision, 80 percent government schools will be equipped with CCTV cameras, he said. Bains said that government is working for the welfare of students.

Apart from meeting their basic needs, the government has also initiated the School of Eminence to provide international level education to the teachers and has sent principals to Singapore for training to learn international teaching methods.