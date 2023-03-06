scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Advertisement

CCTV cameras for over 15k govt schools

Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said that CCTV cameras will be installed in 15,584 government schools, and Rs 26.40 crore has been released for this project.

With this decision, 80 percent government schools will be equipped with CCTV cameras, he said. Bains said that government is working for the welfare of students. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
CCTV cameras for over 15k govt schools
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

To ensure the safety of the government school students in the state, Punjab government has decided to install CCTV cameras in government schools.

Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said that CCTV cameras will be installed in 15,584 government schools, and Rs 26.40 crore has been released for this project.

With this decision, 80 percent government schools will be equipped with CCTV cameras, he said. Bains said that government is working for the welfare of students.

Also Read
Jagmeet Singh, illegal migrants, Canada, Tik Tok, Canada illegal migrants from US, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current Affairs
Canada Calling: Of illegal migrants from US, Indian students in fake coll...
PGI conducts first-ever renal transplant
Rohtak: 20-year-old student arrested for murder of parents, sister and gr...
‘Waris Punjab De’ head Amritpal Singh’s supporters block Jalandhar-Amrits...

Apart from meeting their basic needs, the government has also initiated the School of Eminence to provide international level education to the teachers and has sent principals to Singapore for training to learn international teaching methods.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-03-2023 at 01:37 IST
Next Story

Ayushman Bharat scheme cannot be converted by states: Mandaviya in Patiala

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close