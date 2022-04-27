CCSR yet to be implemented: Chandigarh admin employees to get April salaries as per Punjab Service Rules

THE EMPLOYEES of UT Administration will receive their salaries as per the Punjab Services Rules for this month as a committee constituted to finalise their pay structures as per the Central Civil Services Rules (CCSR) is yet to finalise the pay structures.

The committee was constituted on April 5 after an announcement stating the merger of UT employees’ services with the CCSR was made. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced the decision in UT on March 28.

Home Secretary (UT), Nitin Yadav, is the chairman of the eight-member committee comprising the finance secretary, MC commissioner and others. The announcement triggered mixed responses and confusion about monetary benefits among UT employees. Sources said that the pay structures of only permanent employees are being reviewed by the committee. The fate of temporary and contractual employees will be decided later.

“We are confused about our pay structures. We have learnt that though the allowances are much higher in CCSR, the basic salary is lesser. We are yet to receive our salaries as per the recommendations of the 6the Pay Commission, which was only implemented in Punjab recently. Though the committee has sought details about our pay structures from the accounts branch of the police department, it will take time to submit all the relevant details,” an inspector rank police officer of UT Police said.

Home Secretary, Nitin Yadav, said, “There are many aspects which need to be clarified before deciding the revised pay structures of UT employees as per the CCSR. First, many designations/posts which exist in Chandigarh do not exist in the central government and vice-versa. Second is the difference between the number of allowances being given in Punjab versus that to central government employees. Third is the difference between the basic salaries.

Though we have been working tirelessly to finalise the pay structures according to CCSR, I cannot exactly tell the time when the process will be complete. Until the structures are not revised, employees will get the salary as per the previous rules on the pattern of Punjab.”

More than 21,000 employees are working in many wings of the UT administration, including UT Police, Housing Board, etc.