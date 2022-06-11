scorecardresearch
CCRYN and PGI collaborate: Yoga centre to fund research in the discipline

While CCRYN will fund the projects, PGI will provide the institutional approval, expertise and study subjects besides office space for housing research personnel on its campus.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
June 11, 2022 3:14:28 am
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh. (File)

Central Council for Research established CCRYN-Collaborative Centre for Mind-Body Interventions through yoga in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN), Delhi and PGI as a Collaborative Research Centre at the institute. The research projects in yoga are a joint effort between CCRYN and PGI.

While CCRYN will fund the projects, PGI will provide the institutional approval, expertise and study subjects besides office space for housing research personnel on its campus.

MP Kirron Kher dedicated supplementary funds of approximately Rs 1 crore out of MPLADS for the development of the yoga centre at PGI. Dr Vivek Lal, Director, PGI, stated that this grant will help PGI generate rigorous evidence for various yoga intervention studies and promote holistic medicine. He complimented Dr Akshay Anand, Professor In-Charge of the Yoga Centre for his efforts.

The Collaborative Yoga Research Centre has already recruited two research officers and yoga therapists to hold daily sessions for the health care workers and also provide free yoga classes for patients’ attendants besides select patients that are referred by doctors. The MPLADS grant will be used to acquire state of art analytical and naturopathy equipment for future research projects.

