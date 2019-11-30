Chandigarh: Advocate’s driver held for stealing manhole cover from district court complex

Gurwinder’s involvement in earlier instances of stolen manhole covers is being probed, said a police officer. (Express file photo) Gurwinder’s involvement in earlier instances of stolen manhole covers is being probed, said a police officer. (Express file photo)

A 38-year-old driver who works for a practicing advocate in the district courts, Sector 43, was arrested for stealing a manhole cover weighing around 15kg from the parking lot of the district courts complex, on Friday. He was sent into one day police remand. A police officer said that the stolen manhole cover was recovered.

The accused was identified as Gurwinder Singh of Sector 32, son of a retired DSP of Punjab Police. He will be produce in the local court on Saturday.

Police have seized the black colour Tata Safari of Gurwinder, which was used in the crime. He is under interrogation to help ascertain the identity of his other accomplices. The theft by Gurwinder and his associates was caught in the CCTV cameras installed inside the courts complex. He is a graduate and married.

“The sweepers informed me yesterday about the theft of the manhole cover. They told me that the cover was at its place till afternoon and was stolen in the evening. CCTV cameras installed in the court complex are of high resolution. I immediately checked the footage. Two men were found picking the manhole cover and placing it in a Tata Safari car and covering it with a huge towel. The number of the car was readable in the footage. Sweepers identified one of the person as Gurwinder Singh, who is a driver with a practicing advocate. I lodged an FIR and submitted the footage of the incident with the police,” said NK Nanda, President of the District Bar Association.

Sources said, “Gurwinder claimed that he does not know the identity of man who had accompanied him. He claimed that the man met him at the court complex and was willing to assist him in the crime. According to Gurwinder, his accomplice came to the court for disposing of his traffic challan.”

Gurwinder’s involvement in earlier instances of stolen manhole covers is being probed, said a police officer. A case was registered at the Sector 36 police station.

