CBSE results: Tricity girls top in medical, humanities & commerce streams, boy in non-medical

Several students made the city proud by bagging top positions in Class 12 of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), results of which were declared here Friday.

In the Chandigarh region, 1,10,825 candidates appeared for the exam of whom 1,06,365 passed. Chandigarh stands out in overall pass percentage — 95.98 — in Class 12 in which boys have recorded 95.13% and girls 96.95%.

NON-MEDICAL: DIVYAM GOEL

Divyam Goel bagged the top position in the Tricity with 99.8 per cent marks.

“Self-practice was the mantra to score good in the exams,” he says. Consistency and hard work too, according to Divyam, are the key to successs.

A student of Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, Divyam praises the support of teachers in his exam preparation.

“The notes from the teachers were beneficial for the exams, especially in the revisions. I took tuition so that I could clear my doubts and they were really helpful,” Goel says.

COMMERCE

From the Tricity, two girls from Bhavan’s Vidyalaya in Sector 27-B, Chandigarh, made the city proud by scoring 99.8 per cent marks in commerce.

Vrinda Gupta, from Bhavan’s Vidyalaya in Sector 27-B, who scored 99.8 per cent in commerce, is a resident of Sector 16, Panchkula.

She says that solving previous year’s tests and attentiveness in class is crucial to do well in exams. She feels that was the success mantra. “Bhavan Vidyalaya is recognised for its experience and I believe that because of their dedication and expertise, I passed with flying colours,” she claims.

Vrinda wants to become a chartered accountant like her father. She says, “My goal is to pursue BCom with honours and a CA degree since my father is a chartered accountant and I want to follow in his footsteps. During the examination, I made a timetable and studied according to that.”

Himanshi Garg from the same school too bagged 99.8% in commerce.

“My approach was to focus on my subjects for three to four hours. The delay in the exam made us stressed and anxious, but with the help of my parents and teachers. I was able to get through it.” She adds, “Recently, I took the phase 1 CUET test and am currently studying for the second phase.”

MEDICAL

Mahika Aggarwal of medical stream bagged the first position with 99.4%. A student of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Sector 26, Mahika says, “My entire focus was to read and review the syllabus. Consistency plays a vital role in exam preparation and it worked well for me.”

Mahika says that she wants to become a good doctor and it was actually her parents who motivated her for the same.

Her father is a lawyer at the Punjab and Haryana High Court and mother is a senior manager at Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Panchkula.

HUMANITIES

Three students became toppers of the humanities stream in the Tricity with 99.2 per cent.

Abia Siddiqui, a student of Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula, secured 99.2%. She wants to pursue BA with honours from a prestigious Delhi institution while also trying to get through the UPSC test.

About her exam strategy, she says, “I focused more on quality than quantity. Due to the Covid pandemic, taking lessons online was a bit challenging but then self-practice was effective since it helps to dispel uncertainties and boost confidence.”

Another student, Mannat Sharma, from Bhavan’s Vidyalaya, Sector 27-B, scored 99.2 per cent. She says, “I kept resolving the challenging subjects to make sure I would not miss in the finals. Assignments and previous exam questions also benefited in my finals preparation.”

Ayushi Gupta, a student of Delhi Public School, Sector 40, bagged 99.2 per cent in humanities. She believes in understanding the subjects.

“My approach to preparing for the exams was to deeply understand the subjects and to study the whole syllabus,” she says.

OTHER ACHIEVERS

City tennis player Radhika Vasudeva, a student of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, has scored 96.2% in humanities. She’s one who got selected from the city to participate in Khelo India Youth Games. She has participated in many other tournaments and national school games.