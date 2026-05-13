NEET leak heartbreak, but Panchkula’s Satvik Bhardwaj tops CBSE medical stream in Tricity

Satvik Bhardwaj (extreme rigjht) at Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education in Mumbai along with his family (Special arrangement).

Satvik Bhardwaj, a resident of Sector 6, Panchkula, has emerged as the medical stream topper in the Tricity, securing 98.4 per cent in the Class 12 CBSE results declared Wednesday morning. However, the celebration is bittersweet for the teenager, who is currently grappling with the news of the NEET exam paper leak.

A student of Shishu Niketan Senior Secondary School, Sector 22-D, Satvik’s triumph comes at a time of national turmoil for medical aspirants. The son of a doctor father and an IAS mother, Satvik was confident after appearing for the NEET exam.

“He was expecting a very good score in NEET, but he was heartbroken when he heard about the leak,” his father Dr Uday Bhan Bhardwaj told The Indian Express. “He told us the night before that his momentum was lost and he would have to pick it all up again. We are happy that this result has given him a much-needed boost.”