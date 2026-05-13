NEET leak heartbreak, but Panchkula’s Satvik Bhardwaj tops CBSE medical stream in Tricity

His doctor father and IAS mother say this CBSE score is the "boost" he needed to restart his engines.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
2 min readChandigarhUpdated: May 13, 2026 05:51 PM IST
NEET tricitySatvik Bhardwaj (extreme rigjht) at Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education in Mumbai along with his family (Special arrangement).
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Satvik Bhardwaj, a resident of Sector 6, Panchkula, has emerged as the medical stream topper in the Tricity, securing 98.4 per cent in the Class 12 CBSE results declared Wednesday morning. However, the celebration is bittersweet for the teenager, who is currently grappling with the news of the NEET exam paper leak.

A student of Shishu Niketan Senior Secondary School, Sector 22-D, Satvik’s triumph comes at a time of national turmoil for medical aspirants. The son of a doctor father and an IAS mother, Satvik was confident after appearing for the NEET exam.

“He was expecting a very good score in NEET, but he was heartbroken when he heard about the leak,” his father Dr Uday Bhan Bhardwaj told The Indian Express. “He told us the night before that his momentum was lost and he would have to pick it all up again. We are happy that this result has given him a much-needed boost.”

Despite the uncertainty, he is currently attending a Science Olympiad; while many of his peers left the camp midway to deal with the NEET crisis, Satvik chose to stay and complete the programme.

For Satvik, becoming a doctor was a natural choice, driven by an interest in biology and a desire to follow in his father’s footsteps, a kidney specialist with the Railways. His mother, Hema Sharma, is a senior IAS officer.

His family said he dedicated 8 to 10 hours daily to his studies. Satvik never owned a personal phone, using his parents’ devices only when strictly necessary. He turned to daily prayers and cricket matches with his elder brother to stay grounded.using

Interestingly, it will be a “double NEET” year for the household, as Satvik’s elder brother is also reappearing for the medical entrance exam.

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Celebrating the achievement, school principal Aarti Malhotra credited Satvik’s consistency and the school’s supportive ecosystem. “This success is a moment of pride for the entire school family. We deeply acknowledge the efforts of our teaching faculty and his parents, whose support played a vital role. We wish him greater heights in all future endeavours,” she said.

Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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