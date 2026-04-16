CBSE class X result 2026: Fazilka boy scores 100%, Ludhiana region records 95.70 pass pc

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VAIBHAV ARORA of Holy Heart Day Boarding Public School in Fazilka scored a perfect 500 in the CBSE Class 10 board examinations (session-1). Arora secured 100 out of 100 in all five main subjects-English, Mathematics (Standard), Science, Social Studies and Punjabi along with a perfect 100 in Information Technology as his sixth subject.
Congratulating Vaibhav and his parents, the school management described his accomplishment as a historic moment for the institution. Principal Ritu Bhusri said, “He is has been our student since kindergarten onwards. Now he has enrolled in class 11 in nonmedical stream. We are proud of his achievement.”
Vaibhav credited his success to discipline and regular study habits. He said he studied for nearly eight hours daily and bal-anced academics with playing cricket in his free time.
The pass percentage of Ludhiana region stood at 95.70%, higher than national average of 93.70%, as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared class 10 results for 2025-26 session, Wednesday.
Earlier, this region (consisting Punjab, UT Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir and Leh) was headquartered at Chandigarh, but recently the board relocated the region’s head-quarters to Ludhiana, renaming it as Ludhiana region. The pass percentage for boys in Ludhiana region stands at 94.6%, while for the girls it was 97.04%. A total of 5,975 candidates from Ludhiana region have been placed in compartment (4.13%).
Two from Ludhiana score 99.8%
Two boys from Ludhiana, Saksham Mittal of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar and Divyanshu Jaju of Police DAV Public School, Civil Lines, cleared the exams scoring 99.8% marks.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Saksham, resident of Jagraon town, said that he never took board exam stress and had even “left a few chapters” during the final revision.
“I took tuition for science but prepared for all other subjects on my own and did selfstudy,” said Saksham, who has scored perfect 100 in English, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Punjabi and social studies and 99 in maths and science.
His father Harish Kumar Mittal owns a rice mill and mother Sonia is a homemaker. “I did not study continuously for hours and hours. I divided my study hours chapterwise.” he said. He has opted for non-medical stream in class 11.
Divyanshu Jaju’s father Dinesh Kumar Jaju is a businessman and mother Vandana is a homemaker.
“Consistency is the key. Apart from my parents, I would credit my diary for this result. I have maintained a diary since the day I entered class 10. I write everything in that diary including my schedule, what I learnt and what remains pending, my plans for the next day and even my screen time. I am maintaining that diary even after exams are over as it helps me to keep myself organized and disciplined. I did not take tuition for any subject and it was all self-study,” he said.
He too has opted for non-medical in class 11 and is preparing for JEE. He scored perfect 100 in social studies, maths, Hindi and IT, and 99 in Punjabi and science. He loves to follow stock market. He is also the U-17 chess team captain in his school.
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