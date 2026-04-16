CBSE class X result 2026: Fazilka boy scores 100%, Ludhiana region records 95.70 pass pc

VAIBHAV ARORA of Holy Heart Day Boarding Public School in Fazilka scored a perfect 500 in the CBSE Class 10 board examinations (session-1). Arora secured 100 out of 100 in all five main subjects-English, Mathematics (Standard), Science, Social Studies and Punjabi along with a perfect 100 in Information Technology as his sixth subject.

Congratulating Vaibhav and his parents, the school management described his accomplishment as a historic moment for the institution. Principal Ritu Bhusri said, “He is has been our student since kindergarten onwards. Now he has enrolled in class 11 in nonmedical stream. We are proud of his achievement.”

Vaibhav credited his success to discipline and regular study habits. He said he studied for nearly eight hours daily and bal-anced academics with playing cricket in his free time.