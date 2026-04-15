CBSE Class X results: No phone, no social media, no pressure for Chandigarh toppers

From table tennis courts to 12-hour study days, CBSE Class X achievers credit focus and consistency for their high scores

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
5 min readChandigarhApr 15, 2026 10:41 PM IST
chandigarh, cbseAnaaya Nusrat Jaryal (centre) said there weren’t any fixed hours of study. (Express photo)
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A state-level table tennis player, a no-phone topper promised an iPhone, and a clutch of high scorers with razor-sharp focus — the tricity’s CBSE Class X results this year are as much about discipline as they are about dazzling marks.

Aman Garg, a resident of Sector 43, Chandigarh, and Saanvi Walia made the tricity proud by scoring 100 per cent in the CBSE Class X results declared on Wednesday.

Aman, a student of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, is also a state-level table tennis player. Son of Rajiv Garg, Additional Superintending Engineer in the Bhakra Beas Management Board, and Sunita Garg, who works in LIC, Aman has his sights set on the Indian Administrative Services.

chandigarh, cbse Aman (centre), a student of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, is also a state-level table tennis player.

At the time of the result declaration, Aman was in Jaipur attending a physics camp.

“Aman would always remain focussed. Consistency was the key to his success. He ensured that even if he self-studied for three to four hours, it was with focus,” Rajiv Garg said.

He added that Aman, who has a keen interest in mathematics, would unwind by swimming at a nearby sports complex. “Just to de-stress, he would go for swimming. Also, he was a UT state-level table tennis player and has represented the school on various occasions,” he said.

“There wasn’t any restriction on him and no pressure from our side at all. He wants to take non-medical and then go ahead with the civil services,” he added, noting that Aman stayed away from social media entirely.

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chandigarh, cbse Daughter of businessman Ashish Walia and former chemistry teacher Deepti Walia, Saanvi (second from left) plans to pursue computer science engineering with a specialisation in artificial intelligence. (Express photo)

Meanwhile, Saanvi Walia, a student of St Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, and a resident of Sector 7, Panchkula, also scored 100 per cent.

Daughter of businessman Ashish Walia and former chemistry teacher Deepti Walia, Saanvi plans to pursue computer science engineering with a specialisation in artificial intelligence.

“I want to pursue computer science engineering and go into the field of artificial intelligence. AI is the future around which the world revolves, so I want to specialise in that,” she said.

Saanvi said she studied for 12 to 14 hours on most days, dropping to 10 hours on some. She credited her parents’ constant motivation for her success.

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Saanvi, who has never owned a phone, says her father has now promised to buy her an iPhone 17.

To unwind, she trained in dance and played basketball. “Rather than pressurising me, my extended family would bring sweets a day before the exam to de-stress me. I truly feel blessed and grateful to achieve this milestone,” she said.

Among other high achievers, Prisha Sharma, a student of DPS Chandigarh and a resident of Sushma Grande, Zirakpur, scored 99.8 per cent. She secured 100 in social science, science, English and French, and 99 in mathematics.

Daughter of engineers Yogesh Sharma and Teena Sharma, Prisha aims to pursue law before entering the civil services. She relaxes by playing the piano and ukulele, writes poems, and is currently learning the guitar.

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“Working hard and believing in yourself will take you to your goal,” she said.

Anaaya Nusrat Jaryal, another DPS Chandigarh student and a resident of Sector 24A, scored 499 out of 500 (99.8 per cent). Daughter of Dr Ashok Kumar Jaryal of AIIMS Delhi and Dr Nusrat Shafiq of PGIMER, she emphasised consistency over long study hours.

“There weren’t any fixed hours of study. Ahead of exams, yes, I studied for four to five hours. But I ensured that whatever hours I put in were focussed. Consistency and hard work are the key,” she said.

In her free time, Anaaya plays the piano or goes for a run. She said she is inclined towards pursuing physics.

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chandigarh, cbse Palchhin Katyayan (second from right), a student of Shishu Niketan Senior Secondary School and a resident of Sector 35, Chandigarh, scored 99.6 per cent and aspires to become a neurosurgeon.

Palchhin Katyayan, a student of Shishu Niketan Senior Secondary School and a resident of Sector 35, Chandigarh, scored 99.6 per cent and aspires to become a neurosurgeon.

“Brain is something not many researches have come on and I want to pursue that. I want to become a researcher and specialise in neurosurgery,” she said.

Daughter of Abhay Kumar, a senior assistant, and Soni Kumar, a homemaker, Palchhin said she would be the first doctor in her family. She also avoided distractions. “I don’t have Instagram as I feel it is one of the biggest distractions these days,” she said.

Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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