CBSE Class X results: No phone, no social media, no pressure for Chandigarh toppers

A state-level table tennis player, a no-phone topper promised an iPhone, and a clutch of high scorers with razor-sharp focus — the tricity’s CBSE Class X results this year are as much about discipline as they are about dazzling marks.

Aman Garg, a resident of Sector 43, Chandigarh, and Saanvi Walia made the tricity proud by scoring 100 per cent in the CBSE Class X results declared on Wednesday.

Aman, a student of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, is also a state-level table tennis player. Son of Rajiv Garg, Additional Superintending Engineer in the Bhakra Beas Management Board, and Sunita Garg, who works in LIC, Aman has his sights set on the Indian Administrative Services.

Aman (centre), a student of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, is also a state-level table tennis player. Aman (centre), a student of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, is also a state-level table tennis player.

At the time of the result declaration, Aman was in Jaipur attending a physics camp.

“Aman would always remain focussed. Consistency was the key to his success. He ensured that even if he self-studied for three to four hours, it was with focus,” Rajiv Garg said.

He added that Aman, who has a keen interest in mathematics, would unwind by swimming at a nearby sports complex. “Just to de-stress, he would go for swimming. Also, he was a UT state-level table tennis player and has represented the school on various occasions,” he said.

“There wasn’t any restriction on him and no pressure from our side at all. He wants to take non-medical and then go ahead with the civil services,” he added, noting that Aman stayed away from social media entirely.

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Daughter of businessman Ashish Walia and former chemistry teacher Deepti Walia, Saanvi (second from left) plans to pursue computer science engineering with a specialisation in artificial intelligence. (Express photo) Daughter of businessman Ashish Walia and former chemistry teacher Deepti Walia, Saanvi (second from left) plans to pursue computer science engineering with a specialisation in artificial intelligence. (Express photo)

Meanwhile, Saanvi Walia, a student of St Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, and a resident of Sector 7, Panchkula, also scored 100 per cent.

Daughter of businessman Ashish Walia and former chemistry teacher Deepti Walia, Saanvi plans to pursue computer science engineering with a specialisation in artificial intelligence.

“I want to pursue computer science engineering and go into the field of artificial intelligence. AI is the future around which the world revolves, so I want to specialise in that,” she said.

Saanvi said she studied for 12 to 14 hours on most days, dropping to 10 hours on some. She credited her parents’ constant motivation for her success.

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Saanvi, who has never owned a phone, says her father has now promised to buy her an iPhone 17.

To unwind, she trained in dance and played basketball. “Rather than pressurising me, my extended family would bring sweets a day before the exam to de-stress me. I truly feel blessed and grateful to achieve this milestone,” she said.

Among other high achievers, Prisha Sharma, a student of DPS Chandigarh and a resident of Sushma Grande, Zirakpur, scored 99.8 per cent. She secured 100 in social science, science, English and French, and 99 in mathematics.

Daughter of engineers Yogesh Sharma and Teena Sharma, Prisha aims to pursue law before entering the civil services. She relaxes by playing the piano and ukulele, writes poems, and is currently learning the guitar.

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“Working hard and believing in yourself will take you to your goal,” she said.

Anaaya Nusrat Jaryal, another DPS Chandigarh student and a resident of Sector 24A, scored 499 out of 500 (99.8 per cent). Daughter of Dr Ashok Kumar Jaryal of AIIMS Delhi and Dr Nusrat Shafiq of PGIMER, she emphasised consistency over long study hours.

“There weren’t any fixed hours of study. Ahead of exams, yes, I studied for four to five hours. But I ensured that whatever hours I put in were focussed. Consistency and hard work are the key,” she said.

In her free time, Anaaya plays the piano or goes for a run. She said she is inclined towards pursuing physics.

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Palchhin Katyayan (second from right), a student of Shishu Niketan Senior Secondary School and a resident of Sector 35, Chandigarh, scored 99.6 per cent and aspires to become a neurosurgeon. Palchhin Katyayan (second from right), a student of Shishu Niketan Senior Secondary School and a resident of Sector 35, Chandigarh, scored 99.6 per cent and aspires to become a neurosurgeon.

Palchhin Katyayan, a student of Shishu Niketan Senior Secondary School and a resident of Sector 35, Chandigarh, scored 99.6 per cent and aspires to become a neurosurgeon.

“Brain is something not many researches have come on and I want to pursue that. I want to become a researcher and specialise in neurosurgery,” she said.

Daughter of Abhay Kumar, a senior assistant, and Soni Kumar, a homemaker, Palchhin said she would be the first doctor in her family. She also avoided distractions. “I don’t have Instagram as I feel it is one of the biggest distractions these days,” she said.