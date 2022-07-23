CBSE 10 results: Nahar Rohilla, of KBDAV School, bags first position in Tricity with 99.8 pc

July 23, 2022 2:27:01 am
Nahar Rohilla, a student of KBDAV School, Sector 7, Chandigarh, bagged the first position in the Tricity with 99.8 per cent marks in the Class 10 results, which were declared Friday.
“I preferred class notes and practice tests for exams. I solved as many questions for the speed accuracy. My role model is my father as he supports and motivates me to pursue my dreams,” Nahar says.
Nahar aims to become a doctor as he has an interest in biology subject.
His father is DGM at Food Corporation of India, currently posted in Mumbai and his mother is a housewife.
There were about five students who bagged second position with 99.6 per cent. Vrinda Gupta from DPS School, Chandigarh; Aditi Chauhan from Manav Mangal School, Phase 10; Unnat Kaur Pannu from Doon International School, Sector 69; Navjot Kaur of Mind Tree School, Kharar; and Sai Gaurav Sahu from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, all scored 99.6 percent.
The schools of the Tricity were still compiling the results.
Aditi Chauhan, a student of Manav Mangal Smart School, Phase 10, Mohali, advises students to go easy and don’t take stress.
“Go easy with examinations. Never stress out as it will increase confusion. For preparation, limited resources are beneficial as they give you a clear vision about the topic,” she says.
Aditi’s aim is to get admission in the best IIT college.
Naman Vasudeva from Manav Mangal, Sector 11, Panchkula, scored 98.8 per cent marks in Class 10. He believes consistency, hard work and teachers’ advice and support helped him come out with flying colours.
Nehal Sharma, from Manav Mangal School who is also a gymnastic player, made everyone proud with 98.8 per cent.
Principal of Manav Mangal School, Panchkula, Sandeep Sardana said, “No great achievement is complete without strategy, sweat, sacrifice and solemn dedication. Firm
resolve and perseverance towards a goal always produces great results.”
BRAVING ALL ODDS
Ruchika, a student of Institute for Blind, Sector 26, scored 91% in her Class 10 exams.
Clarity of mind and support from the parents made her prove that being visually impaired is not a difficult task to fulfil your dreams.
“My aim is to crack the UPSC exam for which I am working hard,” she says.
Apart from online education study material, she took help from YouTube videos to clear her doubts.
